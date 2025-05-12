Former Texas A&M WR Makes Transfer Portal Decision
A former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver has found his new home out of the transfer portal this offseason.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas A&M transfer receiver Ernest Campbell has committed to Sacramento State, where he'll join new head coach Brennan Marion.
Campbell spent just one year with Texas A&M but saw minimal playing time as a freshman last season only appearing on special teams in the win over McNeese State.
A product of Refugio (TX), Campbell is also a track star. Campbell won gold at the Oregon Team Invational with the No. 1 ranked Aggies, scoring 10 points with a win in the 100 meter dash finals with a time of 10.57. Texas A&m went on to place second overall at the meet.
Campbell won the 100 and 200-meter 2A state titles in 2023 and set the state record with a 10.22-second 100-meter dash. That time is also faster than recently drafted Texas A&M star running back Devon Achane, who ran a 10.53-second 100-meter dash.
He will now head to California where he'll be coached under an elite developer of wide receivers in Marion. A former wide receivers coach at Texas and Pitt before becoming the offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2024, Marion has developed players like Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings and Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs, both of whom became first-round draft picks.
It's possible that the lure of Marion's coaching ability made an impact in Campbell's decision to head to a program that finished with a 3-9 record in the Big Sky Conference last season.
Campbell was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 60 wide receiver and the No. 53 overall recruit in the state of Texas per Rivals.com's 2024 class rankings. He committed to Texas A&M over Nebraska, TCU, Baylor Kansas, Texas Tech and Oregon, among others.