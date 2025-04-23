Texas A&M Aggies Lose Track Star Receiver To Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost another talent to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
According to reports from On3, former four-star receiver Ernest Campbell is leaving Texas A&M and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one year with the program.
Coming out of Refugio (TX), Campbell was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 60 wide receiver and the No. 53 overall recruit in the state of Texas per Rivals.com's 2024 class rankings. He originally chose the Aggies over Nebraska, TCU, Baylor Kansas, Texas Tech and Oregon, among others.
Campbell had recently won gold at the Oregon Team Invational with the No. 1 ranked Aggies, scoring 10 points with a win in the 100 meter dash finals with a time of 10.57. The Aggies went on to place second overall at the meet.
A true speedster, the 5'8 Campbell won the 100 and 200-meter 2A state titles in 2023, and set the state record with a 10.22-second 100-meter dash. That time is also faster than recently drafted Texas A&M star running back Devon Achane, who ran a 10.53-second 100-meter dash.
Campbell did not participate in spring football due to his track commitments.
In his short career with the Aggies, Campbell finished with just one appearance, which came vs. McNeese State on special teams last September.
Campbell is now the second receiver the Aggies have lost to transfer this offseason, following Micah Hudson who was only on campus for a short time before re-entering the portal.
Fortunately for Texas A&M, they still have plenty of bodies at the position with Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver and Jonah Wilson, all of whom came in via the portal themselves.
With that being the case, the path to the field for Campbell outside of a potential special teams role was becoming more and more difficult to see.
Now he enters the portal with that should be four years of eligibility, and with an opportunity to find a new team that can put his talents to good use.