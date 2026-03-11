Where Every Texas A&M Starter Needs to Improve Ahead of March Madness

With their triple overtime win over LSU to close SEC conference play, the Texas A&M Aggies have put themselves in good position to get an NCAA Tournament birth.

While the Aggies are projected to be a No. 9 seed for March Madness, there are certain things that need to happen for the group to make a legitimate postseason run. Texas A&M has shown it can hang with tournament-level teams, but the inconsistencies that popped up throughout SEC play are hard to ignore.

For the Aggies to avoid a first-round exit, their starting five will need to improve some areas of their game. With the margin for error shrinking rapidly in a playoff setting, these individual fixes could be the difference between a quick trip back to College Station and a deep March Madness run.

Rashaun Agee

Rashaun Agee

Rashaun Agee plays a vital role in Texas A&M's ability to win in the postseason. Averaging 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds this season, it's no secret why the senior forward is wearing No. 12. He's been the heartbeat of the Aggies this season, and he plays like it as well.

Heading into the postseason, it becomes even more important for Agee to lean into what swings games in the Aggies' favor. That's his work on the glass. Texas A&M is 12-3 this season when the forward records 10 or more rebounds.

Everyone already knows that Agee can score when the Aggies need a basket, but when he controls the rebound game, A&M's entire offense benefits from it.

Rylan Griffen

Rylan Griffen

Rylan Griffen, the Texas A&M guard, has recently found his groove as a shooter. The senior is coming off his best two games of the season, making him a sort of x-factor for the Aggies going forward.

The next step for Griffen isn't about fixing what's not working — it's about sustaining his recent success offensively. In the wins over Kentucky and LSU, the guard recorded 21 and 24 points, respectively.

His performance against the Wildcats stood out as he also ended the game with seven rebounds, six steals, three assists, and three blocks. That's the kind of showing that wins you a game during March Madness.

Marcus Hill

Marcus Hill

While he's struggled to put things together in his last two contests, Marcus Hill is still a threat to pop off on any given night. The guard's ability to drive to the basket and make contested shots stands out.

If there's one thing that Hill can improve on, it would be his shooting from beyond the arc. The difference between games where he knocks down a couple of threes and games where he doesn't is noticeable.

If A&M can get him an open look early, it could allow Hill to settle in and start playing his brand of basketball

Rubén Dominguez

Rubén Dominguez

Aside from a couple of solid performances down the stretch, Rubén Dominguez has struggled to be a consistent scoring option for the Aggies. In his last 10 contests, the guard is averaging just 5.5 points per game. That's a significant slide compared to how he opened the season.

Dominguez certainly provides the Aggies with an explosive scoring threat from beyond the arc. He's shown that he can produce at a high level for Texas A&M this season, but McMillan may be forced to make a substitution if Dominguez doesn't get on the board with his first few shots.

Pop Isaacs

Pop Isaacs

Pop Isaacs has recently started to shine for the Aggies, and that's a good thing for a team that's trying to fire on all cylinders during the postseason. The junior guard has started the last two games for Texas A&M, recording 12 and 18 points, respectively.

While the Las Vegas, Nevada, native has recently built some momentum offensively, turnovers are still a glaring flaw in his game. He leads the team with 48 giveaways, and that number becomes even more important as the postseason magnifies every mistake.

Isaacs doesn't need to overhaul his style — his aggressiveness is part of what makes him dangerous — but finding a balance between attacking and protecting the ball would make him a significant threat in March.