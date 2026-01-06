Former Texas A&M QB Finds New Home with ACC Program

The Texas A&M Aggies have been off to a quick start in the transfer portal with the goal to reload their squad ahead of the 2026 season, with the Aggies already scoring multiple commitments and continuing to host players on official visits.

The Aggies have received multiple additions to an offensive line that is losing two of its key mainstays of the unit, and has added a pair of dynamic player makers to the defensive side of the ball, among other commitments out of the transfer portal.

However, Texas A&M has had several of its players decide to find a new opportunity for the 2026 season and chose to leave the program and enter the transfer portal, with one of those players recently finding a new home.

Miles O’Neill Commits to North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, per a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett on X, Texas A&M transfer quarterback redshirt-freshman Miles O’Neill has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels. O'Neill has spent the last two seasons in College Station and will have three years left of eligibility.

The six-foot-five, 220-pound quarterback was listed as a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and ranked as the No. 80 player at his position available in the transfer portal.

O'Neill served as the backup quarterback for the Aggies in 2025, where he made seven appearances, mostly late in games in blowouts. In those appearances, O'Neill completed 7 of his 14 pass attempts for 120 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The quarterback used his redshirt as a true freshman season in 2024, even though he did see the field once, where he completed 5 of his 6 attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico State.

A product of the Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey, O'Neill ranked as a three-star high school prospect, a part of the Aggies' 2024 recruiting class, and was ranked as a Top 50 quarterback in the class.

For the Tar Heels, this is the second quarterback commitment they have received out of the transfer portal in the past few days, with former Wisconsin Badger quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. also committing to North Carolina.

And for O'Neill, it's an opportunity to compete for a starting job at a Power 4 program, a chance he wouldn't have been given if he had stayed in College Station with quarterback Marcel Reed returning for the 2026 season.

The transfer gives off a bit of déjà vu for both the Aggies and Tar Heels, as former Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, who spent two seasons with the Aggies from 2022-23, transferred to Chapel Hill, where he has spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons.