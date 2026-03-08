Marcel Reed Had Major Role in Recruitment of New Texas A&M WR

Texas A&M fans recently got an inside look at how involved Marcel Reed was in bringing Isaiah Horton to College Station. During an appearance with Johnny Manziel on the Glory Dayz Podcast, the Aggies' quarterback explained that his connection with the former Alabama receiver goes back years.

That history played a significant role in Horton's move to Texas A&M. After the 2025 season, Horton was easily one of the biggest wide receivers to enter the transfer portal. In his only season with the Crimson Tide, he caught 42 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, Horton will be catching passes in College Station from a quarterback he has known since pee-wee football. That familiarity could end up being a major benefit for the Aggies' offense, especially if Reed takes another step forward ahead of the 2026 season.

Reed Helped Get the Ball Rolling

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Me and Isaiah Horton kind of grew up together,” Reed told Manziel. “We were kind of rivals in high school. I saw him enter the transfer portal, and I was like, ‘Woah.’ I hit him up, and he said, ‘The only way I’m hitting the portal is if I’m coming to A&M.’ I said, ‘Say no more.’

That statement alone says plenty about Reed's ambition to make his team better. The Aggies' quarterback didn't wait and see if things would just fall into place. Instead, he immediately stepped in and helped the program make a legitimate push for Horton.

"I went straight to call Coach Wiggins, and we jumped on that horse right away. We got his family in town, and I came back from Nashville to College Station and kind of chopped it up with his family. I was like, ‘Let’s get this done.’"

For a quarterback preparing for a big year in College Station, that kind of leadership stands out. Reed clearly understood that Horton is a player that can make the Texas A&M offense better. It's also worth noting that the quarterback traveled over 750 miles back to College Station to help the Aggies close the deal.

“That guy is a hard worker, and I was really excited to get him," Reed added. "I feel like we have dreamed about this, and now it’s finally happening.”

That final remark made Horton's commitment feel like more than just another offseason addition. For Reed, this is the opportunity to finally team up with someone he knows can be a true contributor for the Aggies.