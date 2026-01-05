Former Texas A&M WR Finds New Finds New Home at Kansas State

After two seasons at Texas A&M, wide receiver Isaiah Williams is taking the next step in his collegiate career. The former Aggie entered the transfer portal on January 2, and has now found a new home at Kansas State. Williams now becomes the fourth commit for the Wildcats during the 2026 transfer portal period.

During his time as an Aggie, Williams recorded nine receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. The former four-star receiver averaged nearly 10 yards per reception, but only appeared in four games during his time at College Station. Despite being buried on the depth chart, it's clear that Williams brings SEC-level talent to the Big 12.

Before joining head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies, Williams originally committed to play for the Florida Gators. In late 2023, the receiver suddenly flipped his commitment to the Aggies. Williams' move to the Big 12 is certainly something to watch, as he was a four-star receiver coming out of high school, and for good reason.

A Receiver with Big-Time Potential

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Izaiah Williams (1) is pushed out of bounds near the goal line in the second quarter by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr (10) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Williams entered the national recruiting conversation late in his high school career, but once he put it all together, the results were impossible to ignore. After suffering a season-ending injury in his junior season at the high school level, Williams returned as a senior and put the entire country on notice. In his final season at Carrollwood Day High School, the receiver hauled in 44 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Because he showed elite speed and the ability to create separation, the receiver quickly gained the interest of programs across the country. Outside of Florida and Texas A&M, Williams also garnered offers from Texas, Miami, Florida State, LSU, and UCF. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins noted that while the receiver could stand to put on more weight, his ability to make impact plays is undeniable.

Even though Williams couldn't establish himself on the Aggies' depth chart, the receiver still had his moments during his time at Texas A&M. In the program's 27-point comeback win over South Carolina this season, the receiver caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Williams heads to Kansas State both looking for a fresh start and a bigger role in an offense. With more consistent reps, the receiver could easily evolve into one of the Big 12's best. Even with limited on-field experience, the Texas A&M transfer still competed against the secondaries of the SEC. Because of that, Williams' best football at the collegiate level may still be ahead of him.

