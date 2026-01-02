Mike Elko to Promote Two Offensive Staffers to Position Coaches

The next chapter of Texas A&M football is already in the works, as head coach Mike Elko heads into Year 3 with a squad that is hungry to compete for the Southeastern Conference and the national championship.

While firing off 11 straight wins, the Aggies fell short in their final two games but just two years into a new coaching regime, there is plenty of room for improvement heading into 2026. Offensive and defensive coordinators Collin Klein and Jay Bateman have gone off to coach elsewhere, and with it comes the loss of key position coaches.

Therefore, Elko took careful consideration in building next year's coaching staff, having promoted former Houston Texans assistant John Perry as the Aggies' next wide receivers coach and former Vanderbilt assistant Joey Lynch will be promoted to quarterbacks coach.

Choosin' Texas (A&M)

Colorado State football offensive coordinator Joey Lynch talks to media at Canvas Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Lynch | Kevin Lytle/Staff, Fort Collins Coloradoan via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Lynch's promotion to quarterbacks coach is the latest in a handful of internal promotions that Elko has orchestrated in the roughly month's worth of time since Klein and Bateman announced their new positions at the close of the 2025 season.

Recently, Elko promoted defensive assistant Lyle Hemphill to take Bateman's place as the Aggies' defensive coordinator, where he work in league with Elko to create the best possible defensive game plan.

On the flip side of the ball, wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins was promoted to fill Klein's spot as the next A&M offensive coordinator. Wiggins, a former Alabama assistant, has coached at the highest level of college football as he aided Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith win the Heisman Trophy.

Perry's promotion to full-time wide receivers coach comes after helping Wiggins coach one of the strongest wide receiver corps in recent A&M history. Both KC Concepcion and Mario Craver eclipsed 800 yards, while young pass-catcher Ashton Bethel-Roman has emerged as one of the best offensive weapons for the Aggies heading into 2026.

The Aggies and Perry will likely dive into the portal for a big-body receiver to complement the talents of Bethel-Roman and Craver, while Lynch will have quarterback Marcel Reed in what could be his final year in College Station to develop further as a passer.

The 2026 season will look plenty different with a rebuilt coaching staff, shuffled roster and now Texas-sized expectations following an appearance in the College Football Playoff. But with Elko's blue-collar mentality slowly materializing, there's hope that the Aggies can find their way back to the big dance once again.