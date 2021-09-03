A Blowout At Kyle Field? Texas A&M Game Predictions vs. Kent State

The Texas A&M Aggies kick off their 2021 regular season campaign against a dangerous Kent State Golden Flashes squad.

The Texas A&M Aggies have high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Their first test of the 2021 season will come in College Station on Saturday when the Kent State Golden Flashes come to Kyle Field.

Can they get off to the right start with their regular-season slate?

This week, we gave a look at the Kent State program as a whole, followed by some players to watch on offense and a few impact players on defense.

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their game predictions for when Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field against Kent State

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Kent State is a dangerous opponent capable of scoring points in a hurry behind their star quarterback, Dustin Crum. Last season, they led the nation in scoring offense and were near the top in just about every major offensive category.

The Aggies' talent should win out with Texas A&M coasting to a dominant win.

Texas A&M 42, Kent State 13

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Dustin Crum and the Golden Flashes have a chance to pull off a massive upset in Kyle Field for one of the hottest teams in college football entering 2021. Texas A&M's defense can't falter. They have nien veterans returning from the No. 11 defense last season, and two players who have seen plenty of first-team reps last season.

Trust Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller to be the driving force offensively on the ground. If Haynes King doesn't commit a turnover, his debut with A&M is a good one. The Aggies win, but the score remains lower than expected.

Texas A&M 30, Kent State 13

Art Garcia - Columnist/Editor

Haynes King opens his starting career with glimpses of the potential that could propel the Aggies to new heights. Texas A&M controls both lines of scrimmage and cruise to at least a four-touchdown win to open the most anticipated season in decades.

Texas A&M 45, Kent State 10

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Kent State is not without weapons, as quarterback Dustin Crum returns. The dual-threat style quarterback can do it all, as he passed for 1,187 yards on 83 completions with 113 attempts in a COVID shortened four-game season in 2020, while also rushing for 240 yards. Crum was responsible for 12 touchdowns through the air with just two interceptions, while running for another four touchdowns. It’s unfortunate for Crum that the Golden Flashes defense was ranked 80th overall in the country allowing 424 yards per game.



This game should be a huge confidence booster for Haynes King to start his Aggies career as a starter, and this game should not be close. Look for A&M to jump out to an early lead and pull away late.



Texas A&M 41, Kent State 16

