Halftime Update: Sloppy Texas A&M Holds Slight Lead Over UMass

COLLEGE STATION -- Cold weather, cold start for Texas A&M.

The Aggies are currently leading 10-3 over Massachusetts on Senior Day at Kyle Field thanks to a second-quarter touchdown pass from Conner Weigman. The Aggies (3-7, 1-6 SEC) entered Saturday as a 34.5-point favorite over the Minutemen (1-9).

Texas A&M's offense marched down the field on a 9-play, 56-yard drive capped off by a 27-yard field goal from Randy Bond. Weigman, who finished 14 of 36 passing last week against Auburn, went 2 of 3 for 50 yards, including connecting with tight end Donovan Green for a gain of 28.

The Minutemen responded two drives later, averaging 4.7 yards per play on the ground behind the duo of Ellis Merriweather and Kay'Ron Adams. Adams found a crease for a gain of 13, moving UMass into Texas A&M territory while Merriweather moved the sticks for a gain of four. Quarterback Brady Olson found tight end Josiah Johnson for a gain of 21.

UMass would settle for a 25-yard field goal from Cameron Carson to tie the game with 14 minutes remaining in the second half.

Careless errors continue to plague the Aggies on positive drives. With 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Weigman connected with Moose Muhammad III for a gain of 45, but the ball was jarred loose by UMass's Jalen Stewart, leading to a recovery by the Minutemen at their own 14-yard line.

Green fumbled on a second-and-4 call trying to pick up the first down with just under three minutes remaining.

Freshmen success has been one of A&M's bright spots. After holding the Minutemen to a three-and-out following the fumble, Weigman sprinted up the middle for a 22-yard gain. Two plays later, he found Noah Thomas for a 22-yard touchdown to extend the lead by seven.

Weigman finished the first half 9-of-13 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown. Olsen finished 3 of 8 for 25 yards.

The Aggies, hampered by offensive injuries this season, suffered two more prior to kickoff. Running back Devon Achane warmed up, but did not play due to a foot injury. Achane, who is 113 yards shy of surpassing 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, did not play last week in a 13-10 loss to the Tigers.

Freshman receiver Evan Stewart did not play due to an undisclosed injury.

The Aggies have outgained the Minutemen 242 to 95. Combined, both teams are 2-of-12 on third-down conversions. Weigman leads Texas A&M in rushing with 67 yards on six carries.

The Minutemen will receive the ball to begin the second half.

