With King Injured, A&M Struggles To Find Offense

The Aggies came away with a win against Colorado in Denver, but it wasn't pretty.

The Texas A&M Aggies might've watched Oregon defeat Ohio State earlier in the day, and got caught up in all the upset talk. Maybe they should've been watching something else.

The Aggies dodged a huge bullet against Colorado after backup quarterback Zach Calzada hit running back Isaiah Spiller for an 18-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to prevent the upset and keep the A&M College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Calzada was forced into the game when starting Aggies quarterback Haynes King left the game early in the first quarter with an apparent lower-body injury and did not return.

Calzada and the A&M offense struggled mightily throughout the game, amassing just six first downs and 126 total yards before the game-winning drive. On the series before the Spiller touchdown, Calzada appeared to have scored the go-ahead touchdown himself on a 13-yard touchdown run, but that was overturned by replay when it was determined he fumbled the ball before crossing the plane of the goal line. That resulted in a Colorado recovery and touchback.

On the next possession, Calzada hit wide receiver Devon Achane for a gain of 25 yards, then found Spiller in the end zone on a third-and-nine play with just 2:41 left on the clock.

It was a game in which the defense kept the Aggies in the game just long enough for the offense to hold it together, and one touchdown is all it took.

A&M still has major concerns on offense as Calzada looks to be in line to start next week, as King was seen on the sideline wearing a medical boot and walking with crutches on the Aggies sideline in the second half.

The A&M offense never really got on track after King left the game. Calzada completed just two of his first eight passes for only two yards, and the offense had no first downs until near the end of the first half.

Calzada appeared lost at times and completely out of sync with his receivers, and appeared to make poor decisions, often throwing the ball into coverage.

Perhaps a full week of practice with the first-team offense will settle Calzada.

Calzada and King were locked in an intense quarterback battle during the offseason, with King being named the starter the week before the Kent State game. Head coach Jimbo Fisher is on record discussing how close that quarterback battle was, saying both players have the skills and physical abilities to lead the team.

With another non-conference test approaching, it would appear Calzada now has the reigns of this offense. The Aggies next face New Mexico at Kyle Field on Sept. 18.

