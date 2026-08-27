How Adversity Has Shaped Texas A&M's Defense Under Lyle Hemphill

After then-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was announced that he would be taking the same position with the Kentucky Wildcats shortly after the 2025 season, head coach Mike Elko announced that defensive assistant Lyle Hemphill would be filling the void.

And less than four months into his tenure, he got his first major obstacle in the role when linebacker Daymion Sanford suffered a lower body injury in the team's Maroon and White game in April.

While the team waits for the defender to get back to 100 percent, it seems to have sparked something inside the second- and third-string personnel on the team, and it has made the time a more positive one for the new coordinator.

"Really Lit a Fire Under Some of the Younger Guys"

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Tuesday's practice, Hemphill took to the media and spoke of how tough Sanford's injury was to process, but how it also gave a chance for the youth of the team to start making their names heard.

"I think that losing Daymion for a couple of months was the worst thing in the world for me," Hemphill said. "But on the flip side of that, it made some other guys have to step up and really say, "Hey, I could be the guy." So, it really lit a fire under some of the younger guys, which was a really good thing for the program."

One player in particular that has caught Hemphill's eye is defensive tackle DJ Hicks, as well as a new Aggie in CJ Mims.

"Yeah, DJ's been awesome, and DJ's been playing hard. He's running after the ball and being physical inside," the coach said. "The other side has been really good. We've had a ton of guys with DJ, and we've got five or six guys right now that we think we can play in the SEC, we've got CJ Mim, we've got Brandon Davis, we've got some really good depth there."

When asked about the defense's main priority since the first scrimmage, Hemphill immediately pointed to fumble recovery drills.

"We had to look at just kind of running out of the stack, like when the ball gets out, our ability to just turn around and run," said the coordinator. "That's something we were looking for in the second scrimmage and we got it for the most part. I think just the overall execution that's probably the biggest thing we were looking for, and I think we got it."

Hemphill and the rest of the Texas A&M defense start their first season with him at the defensive coordinator spot on September 5 against the Missouri State Bears.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.