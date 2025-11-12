How Texas A&M’s Defense Continues to Terrorize Opposing Offenses
The Texas A&M Aggies are 9-0 for the first time in over 30 years, and the excitement around the program continues to grow.
The FIghtin’ Farmers have torched every opponent they have faced and have neared 40 points in most games played. Coach Mike Elko has built a powerhouse that shows no sign of slowing down.
Following Texas A&M’s dominant win over the Missouri Tigers, The Film Guy Network’s Brooks Austin broke down the Aggies’ impressive defensive performance in his Tuesday morning video.
Brooks Austin Breaks Down the Aggies
”Jonathan [Williams] and I are believers that this is the best, most well-rounded football team in the conference, not just because of the record, but what they can do complementary football-wise,” Austin said. “Offensively, really balanced, good rushing attack, good explosive weapons, quarterback development continued, quarterback a threat with his legs. I think most people looking at this A&M football team, watching them on Saturdays, leave extremely impressed with this Aggies defense.”
Defensively, the Aggies have allowed just 317 yards per game, have let opponents convert on just under 24 percent of third-down attempts, and have recorded over 34 sacks. At the heart and soul of the Wrecking Crew is Texas A&M’s star linebacker Taurean York.
“You know who is a lunatic,” Austin asked. “Taurean York. Taurean York is a lunatic. I love football players that are cerebral savants and number 21 is exactly that.”
York has been a menace for opposing offenses all season and has even been known to consistently call out opposing offenses’ plays. So far this season, he has accumulated 47 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Against Missouri, York recorded just two tackles but made his presence felt with his ability to predict plays.
”This was the theme of the football game for me,” Austin said. “We know what you’re doing, therefore we know where you’re compromised because of what you’re doing.”
The Aggies terrorized true freshman starting quarterback Matt Zollers all afternoon last Saturday by sending exotic blitzes and making Missouri’s offensive line look silly the entire time. Sending unique blitzes works against unseasoned quarterbacks, but it can get you torched against experienced passers, something Texas A&M will need to watch out for in weeks to come.
”Their blitz packages are far superior to everybody else’s,” Austin said. “If [opponents] win in man-to-man, you can’t do that because you will die an explosive death.”