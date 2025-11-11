Two Aggies Earn SEC Player Of The Week Awards After Impressive Defensive Outing In Week 10
In No. 3 Texas A&M's 38-17 victory over then-No. 22 Missouri, the Aggie defense was able to hold the Tigers to zero points in the first half. They allowed 17 points of offense in the second half for Mizzou, its second-lowest amount of points this season.
The Aggie defense has been led by Cashius Howell, a dominant defensive end who leads the Aggies in sacks this season with 10.5, with the man in second place having 3.5. Howell has been dominant at attacking the quarterback and forcing the line of scrimmage backwards, as his 10.5 sacks have resulted in 76 yards lost for opposing offenses.
After star linebacker Scooby Williams went down early this season against Notre Dame, Daymion Sanford was the next man to have his number called. Sanford has been a breath of fresh air for A&M's defense as he leads the defense with two forced fumbles.
Dominant Defense VS Mizzou
Both Howell and Sanford were incredible in the Aggies' 38-17 victory over Missouri, which marked the team's third-ranked road win of the season.
Cashius Howell
Howell was named the SEC Defensive Line Player Of The Week after his incredible efforts in Columbia, Missouri. Howell ended his Saturday with five tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. He was able to record one of the Aggies' two sacks of the afternoon, a role he has surely stepped into as he leads the team with 10.5.
All season long, Howell has been excellent at pressuring the quarterback; if he doesn't get to him, and he has been able to set a new career high in sacks with 10.5. From the beginning of the season, Howell has been impressive on defense, including the Aggies' second game of the season against Utah State, where he was able to have three consecutive sacks in the game.
Daymion Sanford
The other dominant defensive player for the Aggies this past weekend was Daymion Sanford, who stepped into the linebacker role after Scooby Williams went down with an ankle injury in the game against Notre Dame.
Sanford has come up big in many moments this season, yet he was named as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after dominating Missouri's offense. He was able to record five tackles, with two of those being tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, which led to a recovery by Dalton Brooks that set up an A&M touchdown.