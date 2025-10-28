How The Texas A&M Running Back Room Has Stepped Up After Le'Veon Moss' Injury
With the Aggies advancing to 8-0 on the season, the offense has been elite as they rank No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in offense, averaging 37.75 points per game. The offense has been able to post 40+ points in all three of its road games so far this season, even after suffering some injuries.
Star running back Le'Veon Moss left the Florida game with a lower-body injury, and since then, the Aggies' running back room has stepped up in place of him. Moss had led the Aggies in rushing yards before his injury with 389 yards.
"It's a full stable, as they call themselves and we call them," offensive coordinator Collin Klein said. "Credit to them, a credit again to just coach Troop and just everything that he's done for that room of those guys competing, but helping each other and supporting each other."
How Have The Running Backs Performed Post-Moss?
After Moss suffered his injury, Texas A&M's running back room has stepped up in his absence as they rushed for 137 yards against Arkansas, including a breakout performance from Rueben Owens II, who had two touchdowns and 69 rushing yards.
"Again, it's credit to the running back room and their ability to step up and continue to carry the load," Klein said about the running back room stepping up. "Credit to our offensive line and being able to maintain the consistent effort, and then you know the last few weeks too, Marcel has done a reall,y really nice job of being able to add some plus one situations to the run game."
The Aggies have been able to add a lot of rushing yards to the offense as they sit in fourth place in the SEC, as they average 200.13 rushing yards per game. All around, the running backs behind Moss have been able to step into a big role and pick up many rushing yards during his absence.
"Reward the work of that offensive line and tight ends and everybody else blocking for them to finish," Klein said. "So it's a great room, every one of them has a little bit of a unique skill set, but their mentality is the same."
All in all, the running back room has stepped up in a big role after Moss got injured as Owens, Jamarion Morrow, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith have made their mark on the field as they continue to pick up vital yards for the offense, which has ultimately led to an 8-0 season.