Texas A&M Set to Host Dual-Threat Big 10 Running Back

Fresh off its first commit of the 2026 transfer portal window, Texas A&M football has needs to address on every front. From the offensive line all the way down to the kicking position, head coach Mike Elko has himself an immediate need to restock his reserves.

One of those positions is running back, which will feature at least two key losses in starting running back Le'Veon Moss and EJ Smith IV, who are both taking their talents to the NFL. The Aggies will likely retain star rusher Rueben Owens II, but many battles are won with depth.

Depth, in fact, is what the Maroon and White are after with Washington transfer Adam Mohammed. A skilled runner and pass-catcher, Mohammed has all the tools necessary to be a complete back in the Southeastern Conference. With that in mind, a visit to College Station is already in the works, as well as to Virginia.

Coming to The Stable?

When Elko joined the Aggies to head their program three years ago, he promised a hard-nosed, blue-collar mentality that would transform what A&M was and bring it the results he knew it could achieve. In just his second year, the Maroon and White were already in the College Football Playoff.

Part of that success has come from associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor, a veteran coach who has headed the rushing corps and capitalized on the physical mentality emphasized by Elko.

"The Stable", as Taylor has coined the running back corps, has taken on the identity of their head coach and coaching staff and has been among the strongest units in the SEC even without their star Moss.

Mohammed totaled over 700 rushing yards in his two years in Seattle, Washington, scoring on the ground five times, all of which in his sophomore campaign. He also added 23 catches for 173 yards, showcasing his ability to be a threat from anywhere on the field.

At 215 pounds, Mohammed could very well be the bruising back that the Aggies are searching for on goal-line situations. Moss had filled that role for A&M but with the injury plague hitting him on two occassions, there was a gap left in the Aggies' attack.

Already with Owens and true freshman standout Jamarion Morrow returning for the 2026 season, Mohammed could easily create a trifecta of running backs that could be fit for any down or distance.