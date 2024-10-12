'I'd Send Him!' Mike Elko Praises Aggies OL Coach Adam Cushing
From Day 1, the message Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko preached was that his offensive line was going to be better than it had been in years past.
He wanted the front five to become the Aggies' offensive identity, and knew how crucial they would be to establishing an effective run game. So far this season, that's held true.
"Our ability to get really talented and really good on the offensive line, as quick as we possibly can, will play a huge role in our ability to be successful on offense," Elko explained. ”I do know that they will be a much scrappier, much grittier, much tougher group as we move into the fall."
Through six games, the Aggies are 3-0 in the SEC and perfect on the road. Losing rising sophomore Rueben Owens at the beginning of the season was a big concern early on, but between Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and E.J. Smith, Texas A&M's running-back trio has performed well, combining for a little over 900 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
The backs' talents are one thing, and the offensive line's blocking execution is another. But the aspect of the Aggies' program that Elko credits perhaps the most for the ground success?
Offensive line coach Adam Cushing.
“I was extremely confident from the day he got here that he would make us the best OL we could be," Elko said. "Coach Cushing in one of the best OL coaches in the country."
Bold praise for a new coach, but as far as Elko is concerned, the Aggies wouldn't have been able to seamlessly recover from losing Owens without him. And with Trey Zuhn III being a leader for the squad, his trust in Cushing easily rubbed off on the rest of the unit, strengthening it overall.
As the Aggies continue through their SEC slate, they'll need a reliable ground game to complement Conner Weigman's passing attack. If all goes well, they'll find it. Thanks to Daniels, Moss, Smith, Zuhn and — perhaps the most — Cushing.
"If I could send my son to play for anyone," Elko said, "I’d send him to play for Coach Cushing.”
The Aggies next play a week from Saturday, hitting the road to Starkville for a test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff from that contest is scheduled for 3:15 pm Central.