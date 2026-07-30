Injuries Piling Up for Former Texas A&M Stars in the NFL

The Texas A&M Aggies are preparing for what could be another big season under head coach Mike Elko.

Last year, Elko led the team to an 11 win season and a College Football Playoff berth. The hope for the program is that they stay in the national spotlight.

Since his arrival, Elko has turned this program around. That's easy to do when you have former talents like Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton.

Both Stewart and Scourton have made it to the next level. Stewart was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, while Scourton was selected in the second round of the same draft.

Unfortunately, both former Aggies stars may be on the sidelines for the entire 2026 NFL season.

Brutal Summer

Panthers LB Nic Scourton suffers torn ACL and is out for the season. (via @RapSheet + @CameronWolfe) pic.twitter.com/S4iturkhlr — NFL (@NFL) July 23, 2026

Last week, it was revealed that Scourton will miss the entire 2026 season after tearing his ACL. Scourton spent just one season in College Station with the Aggies.

During his lone season with the Aggies, Scourton had five sacks. The previous year with the Purdue Boilermakers, Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks with 10. This is a brutal loss for the Panthers.

#Bengals DE Shemar Stewart, their 1st-round pick in 2025, was carted inside today after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury during practice. pic.twitter.com/T4vLmLDPDQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2026

On the first day of training camp practice for the Bengals, Shemar Stewart had to be carted off the field with a lower leg injury.

If you're not familiar with the Bengals, this is the kind of luck they have had in recent years. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow has been on the injury report more than he has been under center for the team.

The Bengals have a lot of hope for their former first round pick. In his first season with the Bengals, Stewart started in five games, appearing in eight.

During his time with the Aggies, Stewart showed everyone why he would be a future first round pick in the NFL Draft.

In his three seasons with the Aggies, Stewart was a force on the defensive line. Now, he may be playing from behind if his injury isn't as serious as it looked.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart speaks with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Aggies stars couldn't have asked for worse starts to their NFL careers. Injuries to young talent are such a brutal blow.

These two need all the reps they can get. Sadly, it's looking like a year watching from the sidelines. Football can be a cruel sport sometimes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.