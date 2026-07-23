NFL Injury Tracker: Full List of Players Beginning 2026 Training Camp on PUP, NFI and IR

NFL training camps are slowly kicking off over the next week, and with it will come plenty of roster moves.

Not only will teams be adding and subtracting players to their rosters over the coming days, weeks and months before the start of the season, but they'll also be adding injury designations to some who aren’t ready to begin practicing.

These injury designations are broken up into three lists: physically unable to perform (PUP), non-football injury (NFI) and injured reserve (IR). Outlined here in full, players placed on the PUP and NFI lists count against a team’s 90-man roster and cannot participate in practice until they are removed from the list, which can happen at any point during training camp. Players placed on injured reserve before the final 53-man roster is set, meanwhile, are generally ineligible to play for the entire season—though pre-cutdown day exceptions can allow some players to return later in the year.

With that, here’s a team-by-team breakdown of which players have been placed on PUP, NFI or IR ahead of 2026 NFL training camps.

(Note: this list will be updated in real-time when roster moves become official across the league.)

Arizona Cardinals

PUP

OLB Josh Sweat

CB Garrett Williams

LT Paris Johnson Jr.

TE Tip Reiman

NFI

None.

IR

DT Kaleb Proctor

Atlanta Falcons

PUP

OT Storm Norton

NFI

TBD

IR

None.

Baltimore Ravens

TBD

Buffalo Bills

TBD

Carolina Panthers

PUP

OT Ikem Ekwonu

DT Tershawn Wharton

NFI

DT Bobby Brown III

CB Jaycee Horn

OT Taylor Moton

IR

None.

Chicago Bears

TBD

Cincinnati Bengals

TBD

Cleveland Browns

PUP

DT Maliek Collins

NFI

None.

IR

None.

Dallas Cowboys

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

C Matt Hennessy

Denver Broncos

TBD

Detroit Lions

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

WR Kendrick Law

Green Bay Packers

TBD

Houston Texans

TBD

Indianapolis Colts

TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars

TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

TBD

Las Vegas Raiders

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

WR Corey Rucker

TE Justin Shorter

Los Angeles Rams

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

LB Eddie Walls III

Miami Dolphins

PUP

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

CB Storm Duck

NFI

WR Chris Bell

IR

OT Carter Warren

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

New England Patriots

PUP

TE CJ Dippre

ED Harold Landry III

NFI

RB Terrell Jennings

IR

TE Julian Hill

New Orleans Saints

TBD

New York Giants

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

DB Thaddeus Dixon

WR Gunner Olszewski

DB Rico Payton

New York Jets

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

LB Kobe King

Philadelphia Eagles

TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

DB Daequan Hardy

San Francisco 49ers

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

DB Darrick Forrest

Seattle Seahawks

PUP

CB Tyrone Broden

RB Zach Charbonnet

DT Deven Eastern

S Nick Emmanwori

RB Kenny McIntosh

NFI

None.

IR

None.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBD

Tennessee Titans

PUP

S Armani Hooker

OT JC Latham

NFI

None.

IR

None.

Washington Commanders

TBD

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