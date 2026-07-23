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NFL Injury Tracker: Full List of Players Beginning 2026 Training Camp on PUP, NFI and IR

Tracking the NFL’s latest roster designations as training camps kick off across the league.
Mike Kadlick|
Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is starting training camp on PUP.
Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is starting training camp on PUP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona CardinalsAtlanta FalconsBaltimore RavensBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCarolina PanthersChicago BearsCincinnati BengalsCleveland BrownsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsDetroit LionsDenver BroncosGreen Bay PackersIndianapolis ColtsHouston TexansJacksonville JaguarsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsLos Angeles ChargersMiami DolphinsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew Orleans SaintsNew York GiantsNew York JetsPittsburgh SteelersPhiladelphia EaglesSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksTennessee TitansTampa Bay BuccaneersWashington Commanders

NFL training camps are slowly kicking off over the next week, and with it will come plenty of roster moves.

Not only will teams be adding and subtracting players to their rosters over the coming days, weeks and months before the start of the season, but they'll also be adding injury designations to some who aren’t ready to begin practicing.

These injury designations are broken up into three lists: physically unable to perform (PUP), non-football injury (NFI) and injured reserve (IR). Outlined here in full, players placed on the PUP and NFI lists count against a team’s 90-man roster and cannot participate in practice until they are removed from the list, which can happen at any point during training camp. Players placed on injured reserve before the final 53-man roster is set, meanwhile, are generally ineligible to play for the entire season—though pre-cutdown day exceptions can allow some players to return later in the year.

With that, here’s a team-by-team breakdown of which players have been placed on PUP, NFI or IR ahead of 2026 NFL training camps.

(Note: this list will be updated in real-time when roster moves become official across the league.)

Arizona Cardinals

PUP

  • OLB Josh Sweat
  • CB Garrett Williams
  • LT Paris Johnson Jr.
  • TE Tip Reiman

NFI

None.

IR

  • DT Kaleb Proctor

Atlanta Falcons

PUP

  • OT Storm Norton

NFI

TBD

IR

None.

Baltimore Ravens

TBD

Buffalo Bills

TBD

Carolina Panthers

PUP

  • OT Ikem Ekwonu
  • DT Tershawn Wharton

NFI

  • DT Bobby Brown III
  • CB Jaycee Horn
  • OT Taylor Moton

IR

None.

Chicago Bears

TBD

Cincinnati Bengals

TBD

Cleveland Browns

PUP

  • DT Maliek Collins

NFI

None.

IR

None.

Dallas Cowboys

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • C Matt Hennessy

Denver Broncos

TBD

Detroit Lions

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • WR Kendrick Law

Green Bay Packers

TBD

Houston Texans

TBD

Indianapolis Colts

TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars

TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

TBD

Las Vegas Raiders

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • WR Corey Rucker
  • TE Justin Shorter

Los Angeles Rams

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • LB Eddie Walls III

Miami Dolphins

PUP

  • CB Darrell Baker Jr.
  • CB Storm Duck

NFI

  • WR Chris Bell

IR

  • OT Carter Warren

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

New England Patriots

PUP

  • TE CJ Dippre
  • ED Harold Landry III

NFI

  • RB Terrell Jennings

IR

  • TE Julian Hill

New Orleans Saints

TBD

New York Giants

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • DB Thaddeus Dixon
  • WR Gunner Olszewski
  • DB Rico Payton

New York Jets

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • LB Kobe King

Philadelphia Eagles

TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • DB Daequan Hardy

San Francisco 49ers

PUP

TBD

NFI

TBD

IR

  • DB Darrick Forrest

Seattle Seahawks

PUP

  • CB Tyrone Broden
  • RB Zach Charbonnet
  • DT Deven Eastern
  • S Nick Emmanwori
  • RB Kenny McIntosh

NFI

None.

IR

None.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBD

Tennessee Titans

PUP

  • S Armani Hooker
  • OT JC Latham

NFI

None.

IR

None.

Washington Commanders

TBD

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Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is an NFL writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.

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