NFL Injury Tracker: Full List of Players Beginning 2026 Training Camp on PUP, NFI and IR
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NFL training camps are slowly kicking off over the next week, and with it will come plenty of roster moves.
Not only will teams be adding and subtracting players to their rosters over the coming days, weeks and months before the start of the season, but they'll also be adding injury designations to some who aren’t ready to begin practicing.
These injury designations are broken up into three lists: physically unable to perform (PUP), non-football injury (NFI) and injured reserve (IR). Outlined here in full, players placed on the PUP and NFI lists count against a team’s 90-man roster and cannot participate in practice until they are removed from the list, which can happen at any point during training camp. Players placed on injured reserve before the final 53-man roster is set, meanwhile, are generally ineligible to play for the entire season—though pre-cutdown day exceptions can allow some players to return later in the year.
With that, here’s a team-by-team breakdown of which players have been placed on PUP, NFI or IR ahead of 2026 NFL training camps.
(Note: this list will be updated in real-time when roster moves become official across the league.)
Arizona Cardinals
PUP
- OLB Josh Sweat
- CB Garrett Williams
- LT Paris Johnson Jr.
- TE Tip Reiman
NFI
None.
IR
- DT Kaleb Proctor
Atlanta Falcons
PUP
- OT Storm Norton
NFI
TBD
IR
None.
Baltimore Ravens
TBD
Buffalo Bills
TBD
Carolina Panthers
PUP
- OT Ikem Ekwonu
- DT Tershawn Wharton
NFI
- DT Bobby Brown III
- CB Jaycee Horn
- OT Taylor Moton
IR
None.
Chicago Bears
TBD
Cincinnati Bengals
TBD
Cleveland Browns
PUP
- DT Maliek Collins
NFI
None.
IR
None.
Dallas Cowboys
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- C Matt Hennessy
Denver Broncos
TBD
Detroit Lions
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- WR Kendrick Law
Green Bay Packers
TBD
Houston Texans
TBD
Indianapolis Colts
TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars
TBD
Kansas City Chiefs
TBD
Las Vegas Raiders
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- WR Corey Rucker
- TE Justin Shorter
Los Angeles Rams
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- LB Eddie Walls III
Miami Dolphins
PUP
- CB Darrell Baker Jr.
- CB Storm Duck
NFI
- WR Chris Bell
IR
- OT Carter Warren
Minnesota Vikings
TBD
New England Patriots
PUP
- TE CJ Dippre
- ED Harold Landry III
NFI
- RB Terrell Jennings
IR
- TE Julian Hill
New Orleans Saints
TBD
New York Giants
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- DB Thaddeus Dixon
- WR Gunner Olszewski
- DB Rico Payton
New York Jets
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- LB Kobe King
Philadelphia Eagles
TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- DB Daequan Hardy
San Francisco 49ers
PUP
TBD
NFI
TBD
IR
- DB Darrick Forrest
Seattle Seahawks
PUP
- CB Tyrone Broden
- RB Zach Charbonnet
- DT Deven Eastern
- S Nick Emmanwori
- RB Kenny McIntosh
NFI
None.
IR
None.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBD
Tennessee Titans
PUP
- S Armani Hooker
- OT JC Latham
NFI
None.
IR
None.
Washington Commanders
TBD
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Mike Kadlick is an NFL writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.