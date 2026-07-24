Marcus Ratcliffe Reveals Next Texas A&M Aggies 1st Round Pick

Could the Texas A&M Aggies' next first-round NFL Draft pick come from their transfer portal haul?

Kevin Concepcion became the second Texas A&M player to be selected in the first round in the last two years. He joined Shemar Stewart as the first two first-rounders of the Mike Elko era, and according to senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe, the next one could, like Concepcion, be a transfer.

“Oh Anto [Saka], I don’t think there is a ceiling,” Ratcliffe said. “I think he could be a first-round pick, first edge off the board. Very strong, very fast, very explosive player. I think the there is no ceiling for Anto.”

Next Great Texas A&M Transfer?

Sep 9, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) celebrates after holding the University of Texas El Paso Miners on downs in the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Northwestern transfer wasted little time making an impact after enrolling ahead of spring practice. Saka was the only member of the White team’s defense to record a sack, and he did so by beating LSU transfer offensive tackle Tyree Adams.

He flashed the abilities that made him stand out on an otherwise down Northwestern program. He was named an All-Big Ten team honorable mention each of the last two seasons, as he totaled 8.5 sacks in 22 games played.

At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Saka brings the size and athleticism necessary to play defensive end in Mike Elko’s defense. With Cashius Howell’s departure to the NFL, the Aggies defense will have big shoes to fill in the pass-rush department.

While the Aggies certainly are not left with a bare cupboard, they are lacking experience and proven production. Something that Saka brings with him from three seasons at Northwestern.

Yet, the biggest question will be how he deals with the transition from the Big Ten to SEC play. It took the aforementioned Howell two seasons before he fully put things together, recording his best season with 11 sacks.

Texas A&M can likely ill afford for Saka to take a year to get fully acclimated to the SEC, especially if they hope to achieve their goals for the upcoming season.

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