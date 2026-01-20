Is Kyle Field the Toughest Place To Play? The Miami Hurricanes Think So

There is an endless debate online about which stadiums are the loudest, whose fans are the rowdiest, and which places are the toughest to play. Several college football venues lay claim to the title, including Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Rice-Eccles Stadium, and Tiger Stadium.

However, according to several members of the Miami Hurricanes, the toughest place they have ever played was at Kyle Field, showcasing the power of the 12th Man in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M's Kyle Field Among Toughest Stadiums, Say Miami Hurricanes Stars

A view of the field and the fireworks before the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers are preparing for the College Football Playoff National Championship. The game will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes' home turf.

Ahead of the game, the players on both teams were asked by Snapback Sports which stadium was the toughest place in which they had played. While there was a variety of answers from the Hoosiers, the Hurricanes came to a consensus: Kyle Field.

In the video, four Miami players were asked the question, and each one responded with the same answer. Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. also added North Carolina's Kenan Memorial Stadium during his freshman season in 2023.

The Hurricanes played in College Station during the first round of the College Football Playoff, a game that kicked off at 11 a.m. CT. The reported attendance was 104,122 — the second-largest crowd in College Football Playoff history. It was the first CFP game ever hosted at Kyle Field.

The video board says “Thank you, 12th man” during the first-round game of the CFP National Playoff between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have long laid claim to the title of "toughest stadium to play," and the 2025 season gave Texas A&M a good argument. The final home game of the regular season was a win against the Samford Bulldogs, in which a crowd of 104,877 was reported.

It was the Aggies' 10th straight home crowd of 100,000+, and Texas A&M set program records for average attendance (106,159) and cumulative home attendance (743,113 over seven contests), according to a press release. It was the sixth season in which the Aggies totaled a cumulative home attendance of over 700,000.

Among SEC schools, no stadium averaged a higher attendance per home game than Kyle Field. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, home of the Texas Longhorns, ranked second in 2025 with 102,367. Only five schools reached six digits in average attendance.

Every single home game at Kyle Field in 2025 exceeded 100,000 fans, with the smallest attendance being 100,026 fans against Utah State in Week 2. In fact, only six SEC games cleared 104,000 fans — all of which were at Kyle Field.

A view of the fans and the CFP first round logo during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, Kyle Field is not without competition. The Hoosiers players gave several answers to the question, including Ohio Stadium, Kinnick Stadium, and Beaver Stadium.

As well, attendance is not the only determining factor in a stadium's effect. Some venues are known for the volume of their fans. Places like LSU, Florida, Clemson, and others have a pulse that outweighs the raw attendance.

However, the Texas A&M fans at Kyle Field left a lasting impact on the Hurricanes' stars, who all recalled how difficult it was to play in College Station. Despite the 10-3 loss, that is something the fans can hold onto as the team looks to return to the College Football Playoff in 2026.