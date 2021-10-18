Is LSU A Better Program Than Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION -- You might as well get used to the rumors. They won't be going away anytime soon.

With LSU announcing its separation with coach Ed Orgeron, the race for the next head coach has begun. Low and behold, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher finds his name listed near the top of the category.

Fisher, who signed a contract extension that pay him more than $9 million per season starting in 2022, has ties to the program one state over. A former offensive coordinator under then-coach Nick Saban, the Tigers won a national title in 2003.

Scott Woodward, LSU's athletic director, also was vital in bringing the former Florida State coach from Tallahassee to College Station in 2018 while serving in the same capacity at Texas A&M. The Aggies have gone 31-12 since, including 9-1 in 2020.

This about if Fisher will be leaving for the bayou in the coming weeks. There's no indication that the Aggies coach wants out to head to another SEC West school.

The question is which program is better — LSU or Texas A&M? That question likely relies on the day and who you ask.

Keep in mind LSU is the lone flagship state school in Louisiana. Texas has multiple programs in Power Five conferences with access to five-star talent.

Advantage LSU.

The Tigers are two years removed from hoisting the national title under Orgeron, quarterback Joe Burrow and an offense that set FBS records. Since the start of the new century, LSU has hoisted three titles altogether.

A&M is still looking for its first championship since 1939. Advantage LSU.

From a program perspective, it gets dicey. Millions of dollars go into facilities and athlete well-being into, such as the locker room, workout facilities, health and nutrition, and stadium renovations.

This is where A&M is improving the most.

Starting with former athletic director Eric Hyman and through Ross Bjork, A&M has put and emphasis on improving the facilities for the players and its fans. In 2014, the school approved a $450 million deal to expand Kyle Field's capacity to more than 102,000.

More money has been funded into the complex for players since Woodward's arrival to match the SEC standards. Boosters also were willing to spend $75 million on Fisher to leave Florida State for the SEC without a second thought.

Recruiting is another factor. The Aggies have finished top 10 three straight seasons behind Fisher and his staff. LSU has also finished in the top 10, with the No. 3 class in 2021. However, when looking at 2022, A&M ranks No. 8 on SI All-American's latest update. The Tigers hover at No. 10.

Since arriving in the SEC, A&M is 82-39. The Tigers are 88-33. A&M has one 10-plus win season while the Tigers have four.

This isn't to say that growth under Fisher lead to the Aggies being the premier program in the SEC'. There's still ways to go to catch up to where LSU has been for decades.

But that isn't to say Texas A&M can't do it. Fisher would know as well as anyone.

