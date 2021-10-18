LSU Pursuit of Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Makes Sense For All - Except Jimbo

Following the news that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron had mutually agreed to part ways on Sunday, the natural reaction was for media outlets around the country to point to Jimbo Fisher as the top candidate for a replacement.

And considering Fisher's connections with the LSU program, as well as Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward, those reactions are more than justified.

Fisher was the offensive coordinator at LSU under Nick Saban, where he helped the Tigers win a national title in 2003, which led to his eventual hire as the head coach of Florida State in 2007, where he would go on to win a national title of his own.

Woodward is also the guy that hired Fisher at Texas A&M in 2017. Woodward then left for LSU in 2019, replacing Joe Alleva as the Tigers' athletic director.

So why shouldn't Fisher follow Woodward to LSU if given the opportunity?

To put it simply, he has already built a program that is on the precipice of competing for conference and national championships.

After all, the Aggies are just over a week removed from taking down the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, where Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to take down the coaching giant.

Sure, LSU is a better job on paper. There, quite frankly, is no debating that.

Remember, the Tigers are less than two years removed from winning a national title under Orgeron, and if Orgeron excelled at one thing in Baton Rouge, it was acquiring players.

But Fisher is also a smart man. Smart enough to know which situation is better for him personally.

And that situation lies in College Station, where the Aggies seem to be one or two offensive pieces away from rising to the top of the SEC West, and becoming the first team from Texas to compete in the college football playoff.

Not to mention Fisher's recent extension made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, with his contract reaching a level that would be tough for anyone -- even LSU -- to match.

So yes, while Fisher makes all the sense in the world for LSU, LSU doesn't necessarily make sense for Fisher.

At least right now.

