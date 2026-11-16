Kellen Mond Questions Mike Elko's Handling of Texas A&M Quarterback Controversy

It's no secret that the Texas A&M Aggies offense has been the focal point of the team's struggles, and while not living up to expectations this season, the blame falls mainly on the inconsistent quarterback play.

It's not entirely Marcel Reed's fault; the offensive line around him is struggling as well, but now the issue is spreading to the rest of the offense and the quarterback room, casting doubt on why other players on the depth chart aren't given a shot.

Former Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond shared his thoughts on the offense and why backup quarterback Brady Hart is in an impossible situation and has every right to be upset.

Struggles and Doubts Are Spreading

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) motions during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies fell in their latest game 22-7, but this time they at least scored an offensive touchdown, an improvement from the week before, when they made history for not scoring one. However, Reed had his worst game of the season, going 9-for-22 for 71 yards and an interception, and failed to complete a pass of 10+ yards.

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Much of the conversation lately has been about why Reed continues to be trotted out there, given how much he has struggled lately. That was a point that Mond brought up, saying that in the new world of college football, Hart has a right to be upset about the situation.

"I’d be mad if I were Hart. Not necessarily because I’m not playing, but because of the situation he’s in. Everyone is starting to assume he must be a bad quarterback, and that’s simply not the case. It could also have an impact on his transfer portal value (if he decides to go that route). When he played earlier in the year, he looked very comfortable in the pocket (IMO)."

However, it finally got to the point where head coach Mike Elko even opted to bench Reed and bring in backup Brady Hart. The crowd at Kyle Field loved that, giving one of their loudest cheers of the night when Hart entered the game. Hart would complete two passes before throwing an interception himself, much to the crowd's dismay.

After the game, when asked whether the quarterback spot would be up for competition, Elko failed to give a solid answer, and Mond had something to say about it as well.

"It’s a tough situation, and there aren’t necessarily any right answers," Mond continued. "But I think we can all agree that our offense has been horrible. Elko has repeatedly said, 'We’re going to play who gives us the best opportunity to win'.At some point, that statement loses its meaning when the results aren’t there. Regardless, I’m interested to see what changes Elko makes heading into next season."

Mond, who has 47 games with the Aggies under his belt and nearly 10,000 passing yards, knows what it takes to be successful in College Station, and he's been in that position. But it seems like he believes something is holding the program back, and perhaps it starts with the decision-making at the top.

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