Kentucky's Defensive Front Presents Texas A&M's With Its Biggest OL Test Yet

After two non-conference games, the Texas A&M Aggies will kick off SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats, welcoming first-year head coach Will Stein to College Station.

The Aggies got a key win against the Arizona State Sun Devils in week two, marking a critical test for the new-look roster. Now, they will be tested by the Wildcats, but this time along the offensive line.

With multiple new faces in the trenches, the Aggies will be tasked with going against one of the most productive defensive fronts in the country through the first few weeks, and it could be the difference between a conference win and the first loss of the season.

The Trenches Set the Tone

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Tavion Gadson (94) stops Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Antonio Floyd (26) during the Wildcats win over the Eagles in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, the offensive line was one of the strong suits for last season's historic run, with four of the five starters being selected in the NFL Draft. Entering 2026, center Mark Nabou Jr. was the lone returning starter, with head coach Mike Elko turning to the transfer portal to fill in the gaps.

While they faced a talented front against the Sun Devils, that will be nothing in comparison to the Wildcats are one of the strongest groups in the country through the first two weeks of the 2026 season.

Opponents for the Wildcats are being sacked 14.81 percent of the time, which ranks seventh in the country. Interestingly enough, that number could be higher, as opponents are only throwing 40 percent of the time against the Wildcats, a far cry from being near the high-end.

The pressure that opposing quarterbacks are facing is also resulting in a higher interception rate, throwing them 8.7 percent of the time, the fifth-highest mark in college football.

For the Aggies, limiting the turnovers will be crucial, as quarterback Marcel Reed has shown his willingness to turn the ball over through the air. While his offensive line hasn't been elite, allowing Reed to be sacked 5.97 percent of the time, which ranks 72nd in the country, they are a relatively new group to one another.

Through two weeks, the Aggies are still looking to find an identity on the ground, which could emphasize more pressure on the passing game, and if the protection isn't there, the Wildcats' front could make it a long game for Reed.

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