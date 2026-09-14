3 Players Texas A&M Has To Shut Down Against Kentucky

Week 3 of the college football season marks the first time the Texas A&M football program will face an SEC opponent: Kentucky, visiting Kyle Field.

Last weekend, the Wildcats faced the Crimson Tide in their first conference game; they took a halftime lead, but the second half was quiet and ended in a 45-17 loss.

That said, these three Kentucky stars will give A&M problems and need a sluggish afternoon for A&M to have an easier path to victory.

Kenny Minchey, Quarterback

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Kenny Minchey took on Alabama last week, he had his offense in a great position at halftime with a four-point lead. Nothing appeared to go right in the second half.

His numbers weren’t out of this world, but it was enough to catch the attention of many viewers who were scouting him. On the day, the 6-foot-2 senior logged only 146 total yards with 18 completions on 31 attempts. He did have a touchdown and an interception, but it wasn’t the outcome he was hoping for, as he had in Week 1, when he slung the football around for over 300 yards in the air with four scores.

He has shown plenty of arm talent in the Will Stein system, with multiple weapons that can work with his quick release. He is somewhat mobile and can maneuver through the pocket and locate his receivers. His football IQ is also notable, and his knowledge of the playbook makes for an interesting storyline to watch as the game progresses.

CJ Baxter, Running Back

After three years in South Bend, CJ Baxter decided it was in his best interest to test the transfer portal, and he has found a new home in Lexington, Kentucky, that has been a good fit so far.

In his short tenure with the Wildcats, he has already punched it in twice with 20 carries and 77 yards so far. The speedster’s longest run in the two games he has participated in has been 15 yards, and he will hope to be extra explosive this weekend in front of a rowdy crowd.



Before Kentucky, his time with Texas saw him combine for a total of 855 yards with five touchdowns. What is notable is that he is a patient runner who can absorb hits and consistently pile up yardage in zone schemes. At times, he is also involved in the receiving game, so head coach Mike Elko and Co. will prepare the defense to watch for his sneakiness and passing-game skills.

Tavion Gadson, Defensive Tackle

A&M’s offensive line is going to be tested when Tavion Gadson lines up to apply pressure on quarterback Marcel Reed. The 6-foot-5 senior already has 1.5 sacks through two weeks with two solo tackles.

He didn’t participate in the first game of the season but played against Alabama and contributed significantly to the Kentucky defense. One part of his skill set that stands out is his quickness, which fits the system.

With his long arms that help with his game, he fights off the double team well and is a tackling machine. Don’t overlook his aggressiveness and violent explosiveness in pass-rushing scenarios as well. Gadson will penetrate quickly and shed blocks, so don't be surprised if he is startling the Aggie defense.