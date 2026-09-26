Kentucky Fan Leaks Marcel Reed's Phone Number Before Texas A&M-LSU Game

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed hasn't had the start to the season he had hoped for.

Reed's struggles last week led to Texas A&M suffering its first loss of the season in a 31-21 finish at home to unranked Kentucky.

Reed finished the game an inefficient 26 of 49 passing for 236 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions along with 10 carries for 80 yards and another score. But along with the national criticism, Reed also faced some personal scrutiny that no player should have to deal with.

Marcel Reed Had to Change His Phone Number After Kentucky Loss

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed told Carter Karels of On3 that his phone number got leaked following the loss to Kentucky.

Karels reported that it was a "self-proclaimed" Kentucky fan that released Reed's phone number on social media following the Wildcats' win in College Station. The post containing Reed's number was then removed by X.

As a result, Reed had to end up changing his phone number, though he said all of the negativity didn't cause him much of a distraction.

"I kind of had a feeling it happened, because I got calls like back to back to back to back," Reed told On3. "I’m pretty sure I got called from like 18 different states. But I didn’t answer a single one. Some you would see like the new voicemail thing, you can see like the words at the bottom. So I eventually turned my phone off and just ended up watching college football for the rest of the night. I didn’t pay any mind to it."

This was the last thing Reed needed as he tried to recover mentally from a poor game against Kentucky, but as he's proven time and again, he's got a mental approach that's tough as nails.

Marcel Reed Has Major Chance to Bounce Back

Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) celebrates with quarterback Marcel Reed (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the poor performance against Kentucky, Reed still has some massive opportunites ahead of him to help rewrite Texas A&M's season.

Many college football fans have already written off Reed and the Aggies completely, but a bad loss at home could be exactly what they need to bounce back even stronger.

Reed will have ample opportunities to shine moving forward. Texas A&M has matchups with Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas still on the schedule.

Sure, the Kentucky loss was ugly, but no one will remember it if Texas A&M can finish at worst 8-1 in its final nine games, which starts with potentially securing a win Saturday night against LSU.

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