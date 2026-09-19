No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Game Updates, Box Score

Conference play has arrived for the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies, and their first obstacle is against a foe they have not opposed in nearly a decade, Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats.

In addition to Stein, the Aggies also welcome back Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman to College Station, their old DC from the first two years of Mike Elko's time in Aggieland.

The Wildcats opened up their conference play last week against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and while they held a short lead over the team at halftime, they were completely shut out in the second half, taking a 45-17 loss to begin the SEC slate.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, stayed perfect with a 48-20 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field.

Round 3: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky head coach Will Stein | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last meeting between the two teams came all the way back in October of 2018, where Kellen Mond and the Aggies downed the Wildcats in overtime thanks to a walk-off 10-yard touchdown run by running back Trayveon Williams.

The game's kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Kyle Field.

Follow below for live games updates as the game progresses as well as the box score.

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