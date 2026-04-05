Landon Rink Reveals Why Texas A&M Was the ‘Total Package’

Landon Rink made more of an impact than the average freshman. Suiting up in 10 games as a true freshman in the SEC is impressive, but he also showed flashes in run defense, setting him up for an exciting sophomore season.

As a four-star recruit out of Cy-Fair High School in the Houston area, he had offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and others. He revealed why Texas A&M was the “total package,” and why he committed to the Aggies.

Here's Why Texas A&M Freshman Landon Rink Believes in Mike Elko

Head coach Mike Elko watches the first half of play against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With spring practice underway, Rink spoke to the media on April 4 and revealed the story behind his commitment to the Aggies. His father, Shane, was a defensive tackle at Texas in the ‘90s, but the younger Rink signed with Texas A&M.

“It was just the total package for me, honestly,” Rink said. “Close to home, I'm only an hour away. … And then the staff, the relationships I had with [the coaches], everybody was just family. After a few weeks of knowing them, into the new staff getting there, and the scheme — I love the scheme.”

“[Head coach Mike Elko] gets D-linemen drafted every year. So, it's just, he's putting people out every single season. So, I felt like that was the best spot for me.”

Elko has had a strong track record of developing defensive talent and sending them to the NFL. Despite his background as a college safety and a former linebackers and defensive backs coach, he has done well with defensive linemen, partially because of his eye for talent on both the roster and in the coaching staff.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rink mentioned that he had a strong relationship with Texas A&M’s coaching staff, including assistant coach/defensive tackles coach Tony Jerod-Eddie and even offensive coaches like Trooper Taylor and Adam Cushing.

Texas A&M also brought back Elijah Robinson as co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach. He has worked extensively with Elko in the past and spent the last few seasons with Syracuse.

This season, the Aggies produced multiple draftable defensive linemen in Cashius Howell, Albert Regis, Tyler Onyedim and Dayon Hayes. In 2025, three defensive linemen were drafted: Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton.

Other examples of defensive linemen that Elko has coached include Nnamdi Madubuike, Bobby Brown III, DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Albert Regis during the first half of the first-round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Listed at 6'2”, 294 pounds, Rink played a solid role on the Aggies’ defensive front as a true freshman. He led the team in PFF run-defense grade (90.9) and played 75 snaps on defense, fifth-most among interior defenders. With Regis and Onyedim headed to the NFL and Dealyn Evans transferring to Mississippi State, there should be more opportunity for Rink.

“The coaching staff trusted me enough to put me in games, put me in SEC football games and big-time moments, and I felt like that every time I got a snap, it made me so much of a better player going against starters in the SEC,” Rink said.

Rink chose Texas A&M over Texas, a rival to his father’s alma mater, and he knows it will take plenty of hard work to see more time on the field as a sophomore. He said he is working on his consistency, but his drive sets him apart.

“I think the best part of my game is just my motor, just my natural motor, that I just keep going. No matter what happens, I get knocked down, I'm going to get back up. I'm going to keep running,” Rink said.

“And then something I'm trying to work on is just the consistency of SEC play because every single play, you can't let up. You can't give up a rep. You can't make a mistake. You just got to keep pushing forward.”

Texas A&M Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson looks up during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rink will have to fight for reps on the interior defensive line, as the Aggies made some critical additions in the transfer portal. Angelo McCullom (Illinois) and CJ Mims (UNC) are both listed at 6’2”, 300, and provide a physical presence on the line. McCullom played as a nose with the Fighting Illini but could have added versatility, while Mims was used across the line with the Tar Heels.

Brandon Davis-Swain was also added to the defensive line from Colorado, a taller interior defender at 6’4”, and DJ Hicks is returning for his senior season.

“It's really competitive. I mean, we're really pushing each other. We got a whole bunch of great guys in the room right now,” Rink said. “… Everybody's just going after it, trying to get the spots claimed, trying to get as much playing time as possible. And we're all there for each other, too. We're a brotherhood at the end of the day. So, we're all helping each other out, grinding.”

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