This Defender Was Named Texas A&M’s Most ‘Consistent’ Player by Lyle Hemphill

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko bucked the narrative about the Aggies’ recent troubles with player development, sending both high-end transfer targets and homegrown talent to the NFL draft. However, after nearly two dozen players participated in Texas A&M’s pro day, several impact players will need to be replaced.

One of the hardest position groups to replace will be the defensive line, which had several potential NFL draft picks playing at the same time. One player who remained, though, was one of the team’s most consistent, and he has become the group’s leader in team meetings ahead of an important year.

T.J. Searcy Stepping Up as Leader Ahead of 4th Season

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy attempts to rush the edge as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Mason Murphy blocks during the second quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Last season was defensive lineman T.J. Searcy’s first in College Station, Texas, after trasferring from Florida. As a junior, he recorded 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He had a career-high 77.6 PFF run-defense grade and was sixth on the team in pass-rush snaps. However, his presence went beyond the stat sheet.

“T.J. was just our consistent guy last year,” first-year defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill said to the media on March 26. “He was the guy that, like, he doesn't have highs and lows. He's just the same guy every day, and that's what I love about the kid. That's why he's the guy that leads us in our meetings, in our defensive unit meetings, because I love his consistency day-to-day.”

This level of consistency will be needed as the Aggies approach the season. Star edge rusher Cashius Howell entered the 2026 NFL draft, as did defensive linemen Tyler Onyedim, Albert Regis and Dayon Hayes. The quartet played a combined 1,883 defensive snaps last season, leaving plenty of vacated opportunities for players who are ready to step up.

Searcy is one of those players, and he could be ready for a big role this upcoming season. He is honing his craft and improving his game, but he also wants to win.

“I just want to play the best ball that I can play this year, really help my team win,” Searcy said about his goals for the 2026 season. “I'm focusing on my get-off, my pass rush. That's one area I really want to improve on.”

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller during the third quarter at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Edge rusher Marco Jones and defensive tackle DJ Hicks are among the other notable returners along the defensive line; additions in the transfer portal, such as Anto Saka, Ryan Henderson, CJ Mims and Angelo McCollum, could play a massive role. However, Hemphill appreciates the down-to-down reliability of a player like Searcy and thinks there is plenty for others to learn from him.

“He's the same person and he's the same player every day,” Hemphill said. “He's just tough. He goes to work, holds his gap. He's not a coward at all. That's what I think we need more of: just the consistency.”

Searcy credited this to his upbringing, particularly honoring his mother. With five sons, she worked multiple jobs and made sure her family had everything it needed, he said, an admirable story that defined the defensive lineman’s hard-working nature.

This helps set the standard for Hemphill’s defense and along the defensive line. After a pair of seasons with Syracuse, former Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson returned to College Station, where he had plenty of success with players like DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons.

Texas A&M Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson looks on against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Robinson previously worked under Elko and returns as the Aggies’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. A well-respected, veteran figure on the coaching staff, Robinson is bringing an edge to the trenches that matches the team’s vision.

“I would say we get off the ball, we play fast, and we play physical, and we're aggressive,” Searcy said, describing what it’s like playing on a defense under Elko. His description of what Robinson brings was similar.

“We violent. We're defensive linemen, so we have to be violent, and then we try to create better opportunities for everybody on the line. You know what I'm saying? All of us, whenever one player do good, the other players shine.”

This selfless mentality helped Texas A&M finish tied for fourth nationally in sacks last season with 43. While Howell led the team with 11.5 — the most in the SEC during the regular season — 16 different players recorded at least one sack, and no one else had more than five.

This system allowed the team to create havoc for opposing offenses, and every player had a chance to make the play. However, it requires selflessness and consistency — and Searcy could play a critical role for the Aggies even if he does not lead the team in sacks in 2026.

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