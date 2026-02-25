The One Thing Mike Elko Told Taurean York When He Declared For the NFL Draft

After three seasons as a leader of the Texas A&M Aggies defense, linebacker Taurean York decided that he was finally ready to go to the higher level of competition and declared for the NFL draft shortly after the 2025 season.

York's leadership has been well-documented by his fellow Aggies, as well as his coaches, especially head coach Mike Elko.

How well, you may ask? Enough for the Aggie head coach to want to work with his star defender in the future on the sidelines.

"Come Back and Coach For Me"

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During his media availability at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon, when asked what it meant to have Coach Elko as a mentor, York disclosed that Elko told him one thing whenever he decided to declare for the draft.

"The only thing he told me when I told him that I was leaving was, 'Make sure you come back and coach for me,' York said. "That's my right-hand man and I'm looking forward to catching up with him tomorrow."

Elko has even said in the past that York would make a phenomenal coach and has expressed interest in coaching after his playing days finish.

"He has expressed to me his interest in coaching at some point in his life, hopefully after a long and successful NFL career," Elko said back in October. "He has all the makings of a future coach. There are a lot of similarities between him and me... He's a much better player than I ever was."

Obviously, York's coaching career would take place after his playing career, and would only happen sooner rather than later if York suffered a career-ending injury or retired early in his career.

Either way, York's football IQ would definitely come as a benefit to Elko or any head coach who would welcome him aboard their coaching staff.

York also pointed out his durability during his time at Texas A&M, stating that he never missed a game and only missed a single practice during his three seasons in College Station.

"Not a lot of people here can say that they played 39 straight games in the SEC with no injuries," said the linebacker. "I never missed a game. I only missed a practice because I was sick. Other than that, I stayed healthy."

In those 39 straight games, York recorded 228 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss of yardage, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception during the Aggies' comeback win over the LSU Tigers in 2024.

According to NFL Draft Buzz, York is currently projected to be a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with his overall physical build (5'10, 227 lbs) not exactly on par with the traditional linebacker build in the NFL, despite being dubbed one of the elites in the SEC amongst his position.

York and 12 other Aggies will take part in the NFL Combine from February 26 to March 1 and will then await their professional fate in the 2026 NFL Draft starting on April 23.