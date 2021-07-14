Locked On Aggies: How Good Is Texas A&M's Offensive Line For 2021?

Jimbo Fisher believes that the Aggies will be good with replacing four starters in 2021.

Of all the positions in 2021 that Texas A&M will need to replace, the offensive line might be its weakness. The Aggies are losing four starters from 2020, and the one player returning is moving to left tackle.

No pressure at all, right Jimbo Fisher?

Kenyon Green, the All-American offensive guard leaving the inside job and moving over to the edge. That's a big transition despite being recruited out of Atascocita to play the role in the future. Two years at the guard role might be better suited for his NFL career.

Deciding who plays in the trenches will be the x-factor in deciding who plays under center. Fisher has two quarterbacks in Zach Calzada and Haynes King, both of whom showed promise at the position during spring camp.

The indication is both could start if need be, but the five men up front could give an indication of what works best.

King excels when he is on the move in rollouts and outside the pocket. Calzada has the arm, but isn't mobile like the redshirt freshman. Fisher has people in line, but the five best players might need to step up regardless of the role.

As for Fisher, he actually believes the next five starters could be better than the ones that were here. If so, a 9-1 season is no longer acceptable for whoever gets the call as QB1.

