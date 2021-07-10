Is Texas A&M's Ainias Smith The Next SEC Offensive Player Of The Year Candidate?

Von Miller, Johnny Manziel, Myles Garrett: Can Ainias Smith add his name to the list of former Aggie Players of the Year candidates?

Texas A&M has had its share of Player of the Year candidates. In large part, that's due to the fact that College Station is right in the middle of such fertile recruiting grounds.

The other part? That's due to the team has been so consistent the last few years, and played well. That will builds attention nationally for the team.

So, who is in the running for the Aggies MVP in 2021?

When looking at the best players on the Aggies' 2021 roster, one has to find the next "difference maker" for the campaign. Names like DeMarvin Leal and Kenyon Green are the favorites due to the production they seen over the past two seasons.

For SEC Player of the Year honors, one must be able to do it all. Wide receiver/running back Ainias Smith can be that guy and so much more.

It's why he's has been mentioned as one of the ten potential Offensive Player of the Year candidates for the 2021-2022 season by Saturday Down South's Jesse Simonton.

“Too often, players in college football are given the ‘Swiss Army knife’ moniker, but Texas A&M’s top playmaker is truly a versatile weapon all over the field.” - SDS Jesse Simonton

Smith isn't just one of the most versatile players on the field at times, he's also one of the most efficient. He has accounted for over 1,000 yards from scrimmage since joining the Aggies offense. The 5-foot-10 weapon is considered a running back on the depth chart, but watching him in space would say otherwise.

Remember Florida's Kadarius Toney? Think that for 2021.

Smith accounted for 10 total touchdowns last season, with six through the air and 4 on the ground. There's no reason to think he won't continue on that trajectory in 2021-2022.

A&M's Jimbo Fisher will look to have his experienced players leading his new-look offense that includes a revamped offensive line and a new quarterback under center.

Along that line of reasoning, look for big seasons from Jalen Wydermyer, Devon Achane, and Isaiah Spiller.

All could have top-notch seasons. Smith's could be special and one to remember in Aggieland for years to come.

Smith might not be considered one of the leaders of this offense, but he might have the highest ceiling of anyone on it.

