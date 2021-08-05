Madden 22: Top Texas A&M Football Players Ratings

The Texas A&M Aggies had 27 players in the NFL in 2020, including a few that could be considered elite.

We don't know, yet, how many NFL players the Aggies will boast about in 2021, as training camps are still underway, but we know the list of Madden 22 players as well as their ratings. Let's look at some Texas A&M football players, listed in order of rating, and how they stack up in Madden 22.

OT Jake Matthews, 81 Overall Rating: Matthews was one of the big men up front who protected Johnny Manziel in his Heisman year. He was one of the best tackles in the country at the time, earning two consecutive All-American selections and making himself the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

C Erik McCoy, 83 Overall Rating: McCoy was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints. He made an immediate impact in the league and won PFWA All-Rookie team honors. He appears to be a key part of the Saints' offensive line going forward.

K Josh Lambo, 83 Overall Rating: The Aggies' fifth-best player in Madden 22 is, indeed, a kicker. He has been more than reliable at the NFL level. Lambo went undrafted in 2015 but in five seasons split between the Chargers and Jaguars, he's made 128 of 144 field goals, good for an 88.9% career mark.

QB Ryan Tannehill, 87 Overall Rating: Tannehill had a quiet start at both the college and pro levels, but figured both out pretty quickly. Tannehill was drafted eighth overall to the Miami Dolphins in the 2011 NFL Draft and has been a part of a Tennessee Titans offense that's been playing brilliantly lately. In 2020 he passed for 3,817 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. That makes him one of the league's best at his position.

WR Mike Evans, 91 Overall Rating: Evans is coming off of his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season since being the sixth overall draft pick in 2014 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season he caught 13 touchdown passes, his most as a pro.

LB Von Miller, 93 Overall Rating: Von Miller's rating seems based on what he's done in the past as opposed to what he might do in 2021. Miller has been hampered by injuries the last few seasons, but he remains one of the league's best linebackers since being drafted second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos.

DE Myles Garrett, 98 Overall Rating: There's no question who the best former Texas A&M football player is in the NFL right now. Since being drafted first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns, Garrett has proven himself one of the league's best defensive ends.

Garrett has 42.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in four seasons and is possibly the best player at his position in the NFL.

