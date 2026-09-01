Marcel Reed Rips Texas Ahead of 2026 Rivalry Rematch: 'I've Got Something for Them'

The Texas A&M Aggies kick off the season in just five days against Missouri State in College Station.

But their star QB, Marcel Reed, is already giving his arch-rivals some bulletin board material.

Per an interview with USA Today Sports released on Monday, Reed had choice words about the Texas Longhorns back in April, noting that he and his team not only hate the Horns, but that the Aggies have something in store for them when they come to College Station later this year.

Reed says he has "Something" for Texas

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I hate the color orange,” Marcel Reed told USA Today in April. “The colors just look so ugly. Everywhere you go (in Austin), you see that color orange. Burnt orange? Who likes burnt orange? Texas, it’s the rival, bro. You gotta hate them.... We don’t like Texas. I don’t like Texas. It sucks that we’ve lost to them twice. But they’re coming here this year, so they’re gonna have to pay. I’ve got something for them, for sure.”

Of course, its easy to see why Reed would hate the Longhorns.

He has watched as the Longhorns have single-handedly ended the Aggies' hopes at an SEC Championship in two consecutive seasons. Once in College Station, and once in Austin - both of which were double-digit losses.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, if they are going to reach the mountain top they aspire to, they're going to have to break that trend.

And unfortunately for Reed, that burden rests on his shoulders.

In two starts against Texas in his career, he has thrown for a total of 326 yards and three interceptions and is not responsible for a single offensive touchdown in either game. He has also put up a well-below-average passing efficiency rating of 104.3.

In fact, of every FBS opponent that Reed has faced in his career, Reed's lowest collective passing efficiency rating comes against the Longhorns. They are also one of just two teams that have kept Reed out of the end zone completely. The other, of course, is Miami in the CFP Round 1 loss last season.

Not good.

Can Finally Shed His Longhorns Demons?

Suffice it to say, if the Aggies face a tall task against the Longhorns again this season.

Texas boasts one of the nation's best rosters and is projected by many to make it back to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The Longhorns, however, aren't the only team that got better this offseason.

The Aggies are also loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, completely rebuilding their wide receiver room, offensive and defensive lines, and secondary.

He also now has an offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins, who, at least in theory, is going to call an offense better suited to Reed's strengths.

But most importantly, the word out of fall camp is that Reed has also taken massive steps forward this off-season as a quarterback. Not only has he been processing the position better, but the accuracy and ball placement seem to be much better.

He also seems to be taking care of the football at a much higher rate. If that translates from fall camp over to the regular season, a Reed-led Texas A&M offense could be a very difficult one to stop for anyone - including the Longhorns.

Add that to the fact that Reed will get the face that team at home at Kyle Field at night in front of 100,000 plus screaming fans, and there is a good chance he will have his opportunity.

And if he is going to live up to the words he spoke back in April, he better finally put those rivalry demons to rest.

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