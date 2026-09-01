Mike Elko Gets Brutally Honest About Expectations for Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

As Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko met with the media to kick off Week 1, he had no interest in discussing the improvements he’s seen from quarterback Marcel Reed. “Talking season” is truly at an end, as the time for talk is over in Elko’s mind.

The 49-year-old heading into his third season as the head coach in College Station is solely focused on what he’ll see from his returning quarterback on the football field.

But not just any field -- specifically under the lights in a game situation.

Mike Elko Wants Marcel Reed to Prove Himself Among SEC's Best

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Those questions are so loaded because, at the end of the day, what Marcel has to do is go out there and play consistently on Saturdays,” Elko said when asked about his quarterback’s improvement from last year. “The real answer to that is since the end of last season, I haven’t seen him do anything because we haven’t played a game. He works really hard. He’s gotten better. He’s got a better command of the offense, but he’s got to go out, and we’ve got to play.”

Reed took a leap from Year 1 to Year 2 as a starter for the Aggies last season. He showed an ability to be a playmaker with his arms and legs, finishing with 3,662 total yards and 29 touchdowns.

Yet, while he found more consistency in the passing game, throwing for over 3,000 yards, there is still room to grow. Efficiency has been the buzzword of the offseason surrounding Reed.

His 62.1 percent completion percentage finished 13th in the SEC among all quarterbacks. His 77.9 QBR finished fifth. Not to mention, he tossed 12 interceptions, finishing the season with a 3.2 interception percentage.

Finding more consistency in the short and intermediate passing game will go a long way in helping Reed be more efficient within the Texas A&M offense.

Yet, after an offseason of talk about Reed, Elko has made it clear what he wants to see. No more paper talk, but actual game-to-game improvement, but that isn’t something unique for Reed.

“That’s not him, that’s everybody. The reality of this thing is we’ve done what we’ve had to do to get to this point,” Elko said. “Now, it’s time to go play. When we go play, we’ll figure out who we are.”

Reed gets his first chance on Saturday when the Aggies welcome Missouri State to Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

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