Texas A&M Football Releases 2026 Spring Practice Schedule

Despite the 2025 season ending only a few weeks ago, the Texas A&M Aggies are clearly looking to get back on the field. Earlier this week, the football program released their 2026 spring practice schedule.

The climb continues



Our spring practice dates⤵️ pic.twitter.com/clTBcdMuDc — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 29, 2026

Beginning on March 18, head coach Mike Elko and his coaching staff will get a chance to evaluate the team across 15 different practices, concluding on April 18. The Aggies put together a top-12 transfer portal class in January, resulting in the 12th Man having high expectations for the upcoming season.

Not only will the spring practices provide the coaching staff with a chance to evaluate the program's newcomers, but they will also allow both sides of the football to build chemistry with Texas A&M's returning starters.

An Offense With Loads of Potential

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the biggest returners for the Aggies is none other than quarterback Marcel Reed. The signal-caller was being put in Heisman Award talks early in the 2025 season and returns with valuable experience, having started nearly 25 games in his career.

With over 3,100 passing yards and nearly 500 rushing yards, Reed was integral in Texas A&M making its first College Football Playoff appearance. While the interceptions remain a minor concern, there's no doubt that the quarterback's return means good things for the Aggies' offense.

Elko and his staff clearly attempted to reload on offense by using the transfer portal. The Aggies lost several offensive linemen — Trey Zuhn III, Chase Bisontis, and Dametrious Crownover

— along with leading receiver K.C. Concepcion to the NFL Draft, resulting in the need for immediate support in some key offensive positions.

It's safe to say that Texas A&M achieved its goal of finding experienced contributors via the portal. Both wide receiver Isaiah Horton and offensive tackle Wilkin Formby committed to play for the Aggies after spending time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Horton was the No. 2-rated wide receiver in the transfer portal, while Formby ranked No. 7 among offensive tackles.

Outside of some of the top portal additions for the Aggies, the program also added some much-needed depth on the offensive line as well. Both former LSU Tiger Tyree Adams and former South Carolina Gamecock Trovon Baugh bring SEC experience to College Station meaning that the Aggies have options in the trenches.

Last but not least, the Aggies also brought in two tight ends who could both produce on offense. Houston Thomas, formerly with Fresno, and Richie Anderson III, who spent last season at UTSA, both reached 300 yards receiving in 2025. Anderson III hauled in three touchdowns, while Thomas found the endzone twice.

Recommended Articles