Mario Craver Made First Team All-SEC at Two Positions and He's Still Being Slept On

Texas A&M receiver Mario Craver is a do-it-all weapon who will be stepping into a major role in the Aggies' offense this fall with KC Concepcion gone.

Craver is the No. 2-graded returning receiver in the SEC and the No. 4-graded receiver overall. Craver led SEC wide receivers with 3.25 yards per route run in 2025.

And yet, with the 2026 college football season approaching, there is muted hype for the two-time First Teamer in the 2026 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team.

All the top returners alongside Craver aren't names of the same caliber. Only Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III is in his orbit when it comes to doing more on the football field than starring in the passing game.

The national media is too busy worrying about Cam Coleman at Texas and Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State to even notice how dominant Craver has been out of the slot.

It's a shame, because they're missing out on a spectacular receiver.

Mario Craver's Abilities Are Seriously Slept On

Craver has an incredible ability to turn on a dime and turn a first step downfield into separation from the defender, and, eventually, into a big play.

Against Notre Dame last year early during the first quarter of a thrilling 41-40 road win in South Bend, Craver famously burned current San Francisco 49ers safety Jalen Stroman and took a Slant-Wheel package into an 86-yard touchdown from pre-snap motion.

Nearly the entire Fighting Irish secondary was diced up in the open field during the highlight-reel reception and score.

In the second quarter of that same game, Craver would use a switch motion to lose his defender on a curl route and haul in a jumping catch before battling for extra yards downfield.

That was good for a 20-yard gain and a first down for Texas A&M. On that one play, Craver showed several different skills that NFL front offices desire in a prospect.

In this one game, against a stout Notre Dame defense that hadn't gotten up to speed early in the season yet, Craver should've earned household name status.

And yet, Craver isn't getting the attention he deserves.

Mario Craver is a Lifeline to Marcel Reed All Over the Field

Craver's ability to be a short-range weapon is a major deal in an offense that Marcel Reed struggles in when he gets flustered and receivers don't get open downfield. The Birmingham native is a lifeline to Reed in that regard, hauling in 575 yards after the catch in 2025. That was good for No. 3 in the country last year.

Wherever Reed is able to throw the ball, Craver can catch it. Craver is essential to Texas A&M's offense in a way few receivers across the country are.

At some point, maybe the hype will match Craver's importance to the Aggies.

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