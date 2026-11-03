Mike Elko's Biggest Challenge At Texas A&M Isn't What You Think

Heading into the final stretch of its 2026 season, Texas A&M football has fallen flat on its quest back to the College Football Playoff. Between a horrendous 1-4 record against Southeastern Conference competition and just about the least explosive offense in the league, the Aggies have found themselves in jeopardy of missing out on the bare minimum: bowl eligibility.

It's no secret that A&M has the resources to be a giant in the sport, and head coach Mike Elko proved it in his first two years at the helm, almost leading the Aggies to the SEC Championship game in the final few weeks. His third year, however? It's been a train wreck, to say the least, as quarterback Marcel Reed has regressed to a shell of his former self.

But with the CFP expanding to 24 teams in 2027 and the Aggies currently holding the nation's top recruiting class, there's still a very real chance that the monster Elko is trying to build in College Station has the right pieces. Therefore, roster evaluation will be paramount in this final month of the regular season, but who gives A&M the strongest foundation going forward? Let's take a look.

Offensive Cornerstones

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Reed likely out the door at the end of this year, the Aggies will need a stable of stars to build around with a new quarterback, and who better than one of the best true freshmen in the conference?

Rookie sensation KJ Edwards has climbed up the depth chart after surpassing the ailing Rueben Owens II's production and is poised to be the next great A&M running back. Alongside him are fellow true freshman Carsyn Baker and true sophomore Jamarion Morrow, who create a three-headed monster of rushing talent.

Keeping the trio in College Station should be easy on paper, thanks to their production and meaningful reps, but Elko and his staff will need to do everything they can to make sure that is the case. The same can be said for the wide receiver corps for the Aggies, which could be one of the SEC's best in 2027.

Thought to be a breakout candidate after a 900-plus-yard debut year with A&M, wide receiver Mario Craver has been banged up in his junior campaign and has missed significant time due to injury. Even when healthy, Reed's SEC-worst 56.8 completion percentage has meant the Alabama native has rarely gotten the ball before the game's fate is already sealed.

Therefore, unfinished business could help bring him back to Aggieland to be the next quarterback's top target, and complementing him with rising stars like Aaron Gregory and TK Norman means that the Aggies will have a perfect supporting cast available; all it takes is getting the right leading man. But no good play comes from a sub-par director, and Elko will have to evaluate if offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is still the right man for the job.

Defensive Anchors

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) celebrates after intercepting a pass running it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the Aggies, the majority of their defensive stars will be moving on to the NFL next year. Top cornerback Dezz Ricks has quietly been one of the conference's best lockdown defenders, while captains Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks will leave the safeties room depleted of critical experience. But hope is not lost with the future.

Defensive tackle Landon Rink has risen to the spotlight as one of the Aggies' most tenacious run-stoppers and a player willing to make the most of the playing time he gets. Keeping Rink will be crucial to building the A&M defensive line of the future, and the same goes for sack leader Marco Jones.

Young linebackers Tamarion Watkins and Noah Mikhail have shown flashes of being elite defensive powerhouses, and safety Chance Collins has lowered the boom in his limited snaps. Elko is not afraid to test young players during meaningful games, and those who get their chance on the field will be pieces worth building around for the future.

The Last Real Goal

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field during a time-out during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers xat Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the best regular season record achievable being just 8-4, it's not wrong to say that the Aggies have fallen below expectations, but disappointment turned into motivation can have a positive effect heading into next season. The Aggies have a deep roster filled with potential starters across the board, but keeping them within the program will be the main focus if the Aggies want to right their wrongs.

The modern era of college football has many teams chasing fast results and losing themselves in a win-now mentality, but with the right development and the right hires to an overhauled staff, A&M can still reach where it wants to be. But evidently, it will only be a question of whether or not it gets in its own way of getting there.

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