Mike Elko Has Four Games Left to Establish Texas A&M's Direction

Texas A&M's 2026 football season has not gone according to plan. After an 11-win campaign and the program's first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025, the Aggies entered this season with expectations of competing for another postseason opportunity. Instead, Mike Elko's team heads into its final four games with a 4-4 record and plenty of questions about the direction of the program.

The upcoming stretch should be about more than salvaging a disappointing season. With South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas still on the schedule, Elko has four opportunities to evaluate his roster, establish offensive consistency and show that Texas A&M has the foundation to compete in 2027.

Rather than focusing solely on the final record, the Aggies need to use these games to determine which players can become long-term contributors, what adjustments are necessary and whether the current coaching staff can develop a sustainable identity.

Marcel Reed's Future Remains a Major Question

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) calls a play during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest decisions facing Elko involves quarterback Marcel Reed.

Reed entered the season with high expectations after emerging as a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in 2025. His ability to create plays with his arm and legs helped make the Aggies' offense dangerous, but that production has been difficult to replicate this season.

Reed has struggled with consistency, turnovers and finding a rhythm with the passing game. His performances have created questions about whether he is still the right quarterback to lead the program moving forward.

Despite those concerns, Elko recently reaffirmed Reed as the team's starting quarterback. The announcement came after Elko acknowledged that the coaching staff had seriously considered turning to freshman Brady Hart following the Alabama game.

That decision gives Reed another opportunity to demonstrate that he can lead the offense. However, the final four games should also provide the coaching staff with valuable information about Hart and the team's other young options.

If Reed remains the answer, Texas A&M needs to see meaningful improvement. If the staff believes Hart could become the quarterback of the future, giving him meaningful playing time would provide an opportunity to evaluate that possibility before spring practice.

The goal should not simply be finding someone to finish the season. It should be identifying the quarterback who gives Texas A&M the best chance to compete next year.

Offensive Consistency Must Become a Priority

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's offensive struggles have been difficult to overlook.

The Aggies have not consistently generated the explosive plays that helped define their 2025 season under former offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Klein's departure to become Kansas State's head coach created a significant transition, and Holmon Wiggins has faced the challenge of taking over an offense that lost several important contributors.

Elko's decision to promote Wiggins from within was intended to provide continuity. However, the results have not consistently reflected the expectations surrounding the offense.

Elko and his staff have already experimented with personnel changes, including adjustments along the offensive line and opportunities for younger running backs such as Amari Edwards. Those decisions could become increasingly important over the final month.

Texas A&M needs to determine which offensive linemen can be trusted, which playmakers deserve expanded roles and what type of system best fits its personnel. Reducing turnovers, improving quarterback protection and establishing a dependable rushing attack should all be priorities.

Young Players Need Opportunities to Develop

The departure of experienced players following the 2025 season exposed some of Texas A&M's roster limitations.

Replacing NFL-bound talent is never easy, especially in the SEC. However, successful programs must be able to develop their younger players rather than depend on the transfer portal to solve every roster problem.

Elko needs to identify the underclassmen who can become important contributors in 2027.

Giving younger players more opportunities against SEC competition would provide valuable experience while helping the coaching staff evaluate the roster. It could also help Texas A&M retain players who want to see a clear path toward playing time.

This is particularly important with the transfer portal approaching. Players want to know where they stand, what their roles could look like and whether the coaching staff believes in their development.

The final four games can help answer those questions. Elko should be evaluating more than just the players who give Texas A&M the best chance to win on a particular Saturday. He also needs to consider which players can help build the program over the next two or three seasons.

The Final Four Games Will Reveal Texas A&M's Foundation

Texas A&M's remaining schedule offers a challenging test. The Aggies travel to South Carolina on Nov. 7 before hosting Tennessee on Nov. 14. They then visit Oklahoma on Nov. 21 before closing the regular season against Texas on Nov. 27.

These games will test more than the team's ability to win. They will reveal how players respond to adversity, whether the coaching staff can maintain accountability and whether the program has the depth to compete against quality SEC opponents.

Elko is not necessarily facing an immediate job crisis. His 2025 season demonstrated progress, and the financial consequences of another coaching transition would be significant following Texas A&M's expensive separation from Jimbo Fisher.

However, patience does not mean expectations disappear. The Aggies made a substantial commitment to Elko because they believe he can build a program capable of competing for championships.

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