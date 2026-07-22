Mike Elko Gives Critical Update on Texas A&M WR Terry Bussey

The Texas A&M Aggies have a critical upcoming season that will determine the direction of the program. After finding success last year, the question becomes if that can be sustained, or if it was a one-off season in College Station.

Head coach Mike Elko has been tasked with rebuilding the roster, especially after much of the talent that was critical to their success last season, moved on to the NFL. While the transfer portal certainly played a role in that stage, an even bigger part of the roster will be returning talent stepping into bigger roles.

Perhaps no name is more important in that category except receiver Terry Bussey, who is healthy going into camp, marking a big step up that will give the Aggies one of their top offensive weapons when practices begin.

What Elko Revealed About Bussey

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectations are sky-high for Bussey in College Station, with many eagerly awaiting his breakout season. He seemed poised to take that step this spring, especially with the receiver room open for competition. Unfortunately, he suffered a lower-body injury during spring camp, keeping him sidelined.

“Terry Bussey is finally healthy. I don't think people quite recognize how hard it is to get ready for a football season when you're injured for most of the off season.” Elko said.

Bussey, now seemingly healthy, will get a few weeks of fall camp to get right and keep his body in shape before the long and perilous season gets underway.

How Bussey Will Impact the Aggies Season

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs the ball as New Mexico State Aggies cornerback Dakerric Hobbs (24) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With KC Concepcion out of the picture for the Aggies, but Mario Craver back for another season, the offense will need another receiver to step into the role to give the offense another dominant set of pass-catchers for the second year in a row. While it seems obvious that the choice for that role would be new transfer Isaiah Horton, Bussey is also more than capable of filling in that role.

Bussey's talent level can not be understated, as he is one of the most versatile athletes in the country, and the coaching staff decided that he was best used in the receiver room. He has elite route-running and speed that give him an edge against the secondary.

If he can remain healthy for the season, he could carve out a role in the offense and show why he is one of the most exciting names in the sport.

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