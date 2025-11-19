Mike Elko Gives Major Update on Texas A&M Safety Bryce Anderson
Against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M star safety Bryce Anderson made the entire football world stop when he went down with a devastating head injury that required an ambulance to come out on the field.
Anderson collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and another Aggie, resulting in Anderson being carted off the field in a neck brace and hospitalized. Since then, he has been on and off of the injury report for the Aggies due to the injury.
During the weekly SEC Teleconference, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko gave an update on Anderson and what the rest of the season could look like for him.
Bryce Anderson Set to Redshirt
"He's still not completely back,” Elko said. ”I think he's getting really close. I certainly don't think it would be in Bryce's best interest for him to go out and play in one of these two remaining games. The nice thing is that anything beyond these two wouldn't count towards that. I think that would potentially present an opportunity for him as we move forward beyond these next two."
Given that he had yet to use his redshirt in his college football career, it is a no-brainer for Anderson to apply it to this season. He played in less than four games, qualifying the year for the special exemption. With the redshirt stipulations only applying to regular season games, Anderson would be eligible for the SEC Championship game and College Football Playoff should the Aggies make the cut.
Anderson has been with the Aggies for four seasons and has amassed 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries through 39 games.
With Anderson being out for such an extended period of time, the Texas A&M safety room has really stepped up. Marcus Ratcliffe has posted 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries while Dalton Brooks has accumulated 41 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
With Anderson’s redshirt, it gives him another year of eligibility. He will have a decision to make, especially with his graduation. He has the ablility to transfer to another program relatively easily. Anderson was one of the first players to stand by Texas A&M following the departure of coach Jimbo Fisher, and it would be shocking to see him seek other opportunities, especially given A&M’s recent success.