College Football Playoff Selection Committee Continues to Disappoint Texas A&M Fans

Texas A&M is staying put.

The Texas A&M Aggies have showcased their ability to win every single way imaginable.

They have blown out opponents, see a 38-17 thrashing against the then-No. 19 Missouri Tigers and a 49-25 statement win over the then-No. 20 LSU Tigers. The Aggies have won dogfights against now-No. __ Notre Dame and a talented Arkansas Razorbacks squad. On Saturday, Texas A&M won a game in the only way they had not: an epic comeback-from-behind victory that made history against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Despite A&M’s best efforts and undeniable pursuit of a perfect season, the College Football Playoff selection committee is still not completely sold.

Should Texas A&M Have Moved Down?

Texas A&M has the highest strength of record and strength of schedule out of the top three teams. The Aggies have proven they can win in any situation, on any field and in any weather.

There are plenty of talking heads out there who would say that A&M almost losing to South Carolina proves that the Aggies are vulnerable. If anything, it shows their relentless determination to win, no matter how unlikely. Earlier in the week, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko went to bat for quarterback Marcel Reed and his impressive performance. Elko’s logic also applies to the team in the College Football Playoff conversation.

“When we've needed [Marcel Reed] to step up and make plays to win football games, he's done it,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said earlier in the week. “There's been a lot made of some other people across the country when they've had opportunities to step up and make plays, and they were rewarded for it. I'd like to see our quarterback rewarded for it the same way.”

Latest Top 25 Rankings

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 - Oregon Ducks

No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners

No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 - BYU Cougars

No. 12 - Utah Utes

No. 13 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 15 - Southern California Trojans

No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 17 - Texas Longhorns

No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 20 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 22 - Missouri Tigers

No. 23 - Houston Cougars

No. 24 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 25 - Arizona State Sun Devils

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He graduated from Texas A&M with a journalism major and a sport management minor. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also served as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

