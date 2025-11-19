College Football Playoff Selection Committee Continues to Disappoint Texas A&M Fans
The Texas A&M Aggies have showcased their ability to win every single way imaginable.
They have blown out opponents, see a 38-17 thrashing against the then-No. 19 Missouri Tigers and a 49-25 statement win over the then-No. 20 LSU Tigers. The Aggies have won dogfights against now-No. __ Notre Dame and a talented Arkansas Razorbacks squad. On Saturday, Texas A&M won a game in the only way they had not: an epic comeback-from-behind victory that made history against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Despite A&M’s best efforts and undeniable pursuit of a perfect season, the College Football Playoff selection committee is still not completely sold.
Should Texas A&M Have Moved Down?
Texas A&M has the highest strength of record and strength of schedule out of the top three teams. The Aggies have proven they can win in any situation, on any field and in any weather.
There are plenty of talking heads out there who would say that A&M almost losing to South Carolina proves that the Aggies are vulnerable. If anything, it shows their relentless determination to win, no matter how unlikely. Earlier in the week, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko went to bat for quarterback Marcel Reed and his impressive performance. Elko’s logic also applies to the team in the College Football Playoff conversation.
“When we've needed [Marcel Reed] to step up and make plays to win football games, he's done it,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said earlier in the week. “There's been a lot made of some other people across the country when they've had opportunities to step up and make plays, and they were rewarded for it. I'd like to see our quarterback rewarded for it the same way.”
Latest Top 25 Rankings
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7 - Oregon Ducks
No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 11 - BYU Cougars
No. 12 - Utah Utes
No. 13 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 - Southern California Trojans
No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 17 - Texas Longhorns
No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 20 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 22 - Missouri Tigers
No. 23 - Houston Cougars
No. 24 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 25 - Arizona State Sun Devils