Mike Elko Has One Week 1 Luxury He Didn't Have a Year Ago

With Texas A&M football set to take on Missouri State in less than a week, head coach Mike Elko enters his third year with expectations almost as big as the Lone Star State itself. It, of course, comes with the territory of operating in the Southeastern Conference, especially when an 11-2 season in Year 2 comes about.

While impressive, the Aggies were part of a steady climb up the AP Poll rankings, and a year ago, there were questions as to what Elko could do in his first full season. This year, however, comes with stability, namely in the secondary, which is littered with veteran talent.

A verified roster bolstered by SEC experience, this secondary indeed offers the luxury of proven talent in the defensive backfield, which was perhaps one of the biggest question marks last season. Let's dive into exactly what this unit offers.

Aged to perfection?

Nov 30, 2024, College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) celebrates with defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) after blocking a punt against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field during the Lone Star Showdown. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

While the defense as a whole comes packed to the gills with returning production, the secondary is a position group that has the most amount of reps from 2025. Unlike then, these returners in the defensive backfield have had three years and two complete offseasons under the Elko style of defense and with that comes a tremendous advantage.

Veteran team captain safety Marcus Ratcliffe maintains his role as a commander in the backfield, where he works in league with fellow team captain Dalton Brooks, a senior who is poised for a breakout campaign. An all-around utility man, the Shiner native finished third on the team in tackles with 62, including 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and forcing a fumble and recovering two more.

Ratcliffe himself had a productive junior season as he propelled himself to his captain role, finishing second on the team in tackles with 65 and added three TFLs, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. Two stout efforts of eight tackles against both Notre Dame and Mississippi State are further testaments to his ability to get down and dirty wherever the battle may be.

Flanking the star safeties will be cornerback Dezz Ricks, another senior who started all 13 games in 2025 and, like Brooks, has the opportunity to grow into one of the SEC's premier defensive backs. On the opposite end of Ricks is fifth-year Julio Humphrey, a former Georgia Bulldog who finally has his chance to become a starter.

Behind the prolific starters is a strong helping of young former blue-chip recruits as well as talent from across the nation. Colorado transfer Tawfiq Byard sits behind Ratcliffe on the depth chart, while Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III provides an extra boost at the cornerback position.

Gibson's 2024 sophomore campaign with the Volunteers was an explosion of defensive production with 32 total tackles, 2 TFLs, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble over just10 games, but a season-ending injury sidelined him for pretty much the entire 2025 season. Now with the Aggies, it's Gibson's chance to prove he's still the same player, which will only strengthen the Maroon and White advantage.

While it's hard to tell what 2026-2027 will hold for Elko and his Aggies, one thing is for certain in Week 1, and that's the secondary.

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