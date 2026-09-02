Mike Elko Admits Texas A&M Still Hasn't Found Its Best Five Offensive Linemen

Talking season is almost over as the Texas A&M Aggies are closing in on their return to Kyle Field for the start of the 2026 season, when the Aggies take on the Missouri State Bears to open the season on Sept. 5.

The Aggies head into the season with rising expectations following the success of the 2025 season, where Texas A&M ended the year with an 11-2 record and reached the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history.

However, one of the biggest talking points for the Aggies heading into 2026 is the revamping of the offensive line, and five days away from game day, there are still a few questions and concerns remaining about quarterback Marcel Reed's protection.

Texas A&M's Starting Offensive Line is Still a Lingering Question Mark

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest issues head coach Mike Elko had to tackle over the offseason was losing four out of the five starters from the Aggies' starting offensive line from 2025, with the only returning starter being center Mark Nabou Jr.

And Elko uses the transfer portal to address the pressing need along the offensive line, bringing in four offensive linemen out of the portal.

However, with the start of the season less than five days away, the Aggies' starting offensive line unit still remains unclear, and questions linger, as Elko mentioned in his Monday press conference.

“I think we're getting closer to knowing what it'll look like. It's been a very competitive battle, which has been good for us," Elko said. "But the reality is that we're still searching to figure out who the best five are and what that will look like since you don't know until you get into those live game settings what it's going to look like together.”

While Elko's comments could put Texas A&M fans on edge, and for good reason, the Aggies have more than enough talent on the offensive line to find a productive combination with the return of Nabou Jr., who started 12 games for the Aggies in 2025.

And Elko's offensive line haul out of the transfer portal brought in interesting options, all of which have SEC experience, with LSU transfers Coen Echols and Tyree Adams, Alabama transfer Wilkin Formby, and South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh.

However, experience and connectivity are big points of emphasis for the offensive line, especially in the SEC, where the Aggies will face some of the premier edge rushers in the country.

While the Aggies will have time to figure out their best five before facing a real challenging opponent, Elko and the Texas A&M offense cannot wait long into the season to have it settled with some of the tough challenges the Maroon and White face in the latter portion of their 2026 schedule.

Sign up toour free newsletter and follow us onFacebook ,X andInstagram for the latest news.