Mike Elko Is Building More Than One Great Recruiting Class at Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are on pace to finish with the No. 1 overall high school class in the 2027 recruiting cycle, something that the program should feel very proud of regardless of how it all pans out in the end.

What Aggies head coach Mike Elko has been able to do both on the field and the recruiting trail in just two years on the job is nothing short of impressive, and only trails what Curt Cignetti has done at Indiana in that same span.

But while the current praise surrounding Texas A&M is understandably centered around the success in the 2027 class, the Aggies might already be proving that 2028 could result in more major recruiting wins as well.

Texas A&M Already Building Momentum in 2028 Class

The Aggies currently have just one commit in 2028 with three-star edge rusher Chance Archangel, but Texas A&M is in prime position to add to this list once the upcoming season gets underway and more players start to visit College Station on game day.

Texas A&M has already extended offers to some of the best players in the class, many of whom reside in the Lone Star State. This includes elite prospects like No. 1 overall running back Ian Thomas from Tomball, TX and four-star running back Micah Rhodes from Spring, TX.

Per 247Sports, the Aggies are also seen as a potential early contender for five-star athlete and the current No. 1 player in the class, A'mir Sears, who is also being heavily pursued by teams like LSU and Miami.

Notably, Texas A&M has also already impressed four-star quarterback Donald Tabron II. A product of Cass Technical in Detroit, MI and the current No. 3 overall quarterback in the class, he told Texas A&M Aggies on SI that Elko and the coaching have been heavily recruiting him.

"Texas A&M's been on me early, and I respect how Coach Elko runs it. It's not flashy, but about development and winning. Talking with Trooper Taylor, you feel that energy right away he's real about how they develop backs and play fast," Tabron tells Texas A&M Aggies on SI. "Joey Lynch has been showing me exactly where I'd fit and how the offense would fit to my playing style. Coming off that playoff run, it's a blue-collar program with a real plan, and that's what I'm looking for."

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