Mike Elko May Be Winning the Most Important Recruiting Battle After Signing Day

In college football, the excitement and anticipation of national signing day have been increasingly short-lived, as recruits flip their commitment from school to school multiple times. So much so, that many programs simply can't rest easy until the recruit they fought so hard to get suits up for week one.

Securing a verbal commitment, or even a signed National Letter of Intent, is only half the battle nowadays. The real, grueling test of college football program-building begins the morning after Signing Day, A.K.A. roster retention.

At Texas A&M, head coach Mike Elko is proving that he might just be winning the most critical recruiting battle in the country by achieving what once seemed impossible in College Station. Elko has retained the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, without a single commitment flip.

Elko’s 2026 Class Standing Firm

Texas A&M lands massive commitment from five-star edge Zyron Forstall | Zyron Forstall (@zyr0n_4k) on Instagram

In order to understand just how impressive this feat is, one must look at years of high school commits prior to the 2026 class. Where former head coach Jimbo Fisher threw money into the wind to snag "star-players" from the transfer portal in 2022, Elko has prioritized the importance of the future, focusing on high school recruits and the impact they can have on the Aggies for more than a single year.

On paper, Fisher's team should have gone to the national championship, but instead found themselves with a losing record and no more money to sign long-term players. This proved that a star rating and a highlight tape don't always tell the whole story, as the 2022 Aggies were riddled with behavioral issues and a lack of cultural alignment.

The present, now under Elko, is fresh off bringing the Aggies their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, and Elko has re-established Texas A&M as a recruiting juggernaut, commanding a runaway No. 1 class. The true victory lies in the stability, as not a single recruit has flipped their commitment from Texas A&M, proving that Elko didn't just find talent, but respect, work ethic, and heart in every recruit.

Rivals and national media had negative expectations, predicting that the vultures of the SEC would swoop in with massive counter-offers to flip the Aggies' commits.

Instead, Elko’s class has stood entirely firm, a testament to Texas A&M as a program and, of course, its head coach. By successfully keeping classes intact through the post-Signing Day gauntlet, Elko is proving that the best recruiting class isn't just the one that impresses the most stars; it’s the one that stands firm on culture and adds pieces for a dynasty.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.