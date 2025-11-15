Mike Elko Lands Massive Contract Extension With Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies have clearly found their guy for the future, and are confirming that fact with a reported massive new contract.
Per reports from On3, Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko are finalizing a contract extension that will make him among the Top-5 highest-paid coaches in college football. The new contract is a six-year deal worth more than $11 million annually, reported first by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.
"More than $11 million per year for Mike Elko, which will keep him at Texas A&M for the long-term," ESPN's Pete Thamel said on College GameDay.
Elko has led the Aggies to a 9-0 record this season, as Texas A&M appears primed for a run to the National Championship. A win in the title game would be the program's first since 1939.
Mike Elko Has Led Texas A&M to Historic Season
Regardless of how this season ends for Texas A&M, Elko has the Aggies headed toward annual championship-level expectations.
The Aggies are off to their best start since 1992 and are set for their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Texas A&M hosts South Carolina on Saturday. The Aggies will look to move to 10-0 with a win over the Gamecocks before playing Samford next week. This puts Texas A&M in position to be 11-0 headed into the regular-season finale against Texas.
The Aggies lost to the Longhorns in the finale last season, which prevented Texas A&M from earning a berth in the SEC Championship. Despite the loss, it was clear Elko had Texas A&M headed in the right direction, and it didn't take long for him to prove that and then some.
Elko has continued to say all of the right things with the Aggies. Despite the success that this season has brought so far, he's kept his team in check, ensuring that the players don't get too high until that CFP championship is being raised in January.
Headed into Saturday's game against South Carolina, Elko made it clear that quarterback LaNorris Sellers still poses a major threat to the Aggies despite the Gamecocks having a 3-6 record. Texas A&M will be seeking some revenge after being upset by South Carolina last season.
"I see the same big, physical, athletic kid that ran all over us and threw all over us last year," Elko said of Sellers. "... Our kids better see the same kid, because he absolutely lit us up last year."
With the contract news likely causing the air at Kyle Field to buzz, expect the Aggies to cruise to a victory.