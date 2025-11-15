No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina: Live Game Updates, Box Score
Capping off what has been a superb home conference slate in the 2025 season, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies host Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks, looking to once again make up for a loss they suffered in the 2024 season.
The Gamecocks steamrolled the Aggies in last year's meeting between the two teams, with quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders combining for 250 yards rushing against a top-notch A&M run defense and coming away with the 44-20 victory.
The loss in Columbia halted A&M's momentum and stunted their season, as the Aggies would lose three of their next four games, washing away their chances for a conference championship and to contend for a national championship.
Aggies vs. Gamecocks
That win last year was only the second ever for the Gamecocks in the 11 matchups all-time they have had against Texas A&M, the first occurring back in 2014 and resulting in a 52-28 Aggie victory.
Texas A&M comes into the contest with a perfect 9-0 season record, coming fresh off of a 38-17 win over the Missouri Tigers last week at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Marcel Reed continued to show his Heisman-worthy level of play, and Rueben Owens led the A&M running game with confidence and ease, breaking off for a 57-yard rushing score at one point in the game.
The Gamecocks has seen their 2025 season go in the complete opposite direction than intended when the season began.
After being ranked as high as No. 10 at one point in the year, the team would go on a massive skid that has resulted in them showing up to College Station with a 3-6 record.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM at Kyle Field, and be sure to follow along for live updates as the action unfolds throughout the contest.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
Box Score, Live Game Updates
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
South Carolina
No. 3 Texas A&M
Texas A&M wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. South Carolina will receive the opening kick.
First Quarter
The Gamecocks get a big gain on a trick play that saw quarterback LaNorris Sellers record a reception against what seemed to be a lax A&M defense, but were held to a 36-yard field goal to get on the board first.
Gamecocks 3, Aggies 0
change of possession
Texas A&M marches down field with a 19-yard pass play to tight end Nate Boerkircher and a 43-yard deep ball to KC Concepcion, but after Reed is sacked, the Aggies are forced to kick a field goal of their own.
Aggies 3, Gamecocks 3