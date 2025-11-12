Mike Elko Preparing Texas A&M For This 'Physical' South Carolina Player
From a season-defining Southeastern Conference road stretch to a so-far undefeated home defense, Texas A&M football has dispatched its opponents one by one, seemingly winning in new ways over and over again.
A solid game plan plus a handful of patented head Mike Elko halftime speeches have kept the Aggie machine rolling, thus far yielding to no other team in the country. Unlike years past, Elko has helped the Maroon and White not to underestimate an opponent this season, and he's not looking to change pace against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Ahead of the Aggies' matchup, Elko had high praise for quarterback LaNorris Sellers and has his team warned of the young passer who tore apart his defense a season ago.
Dual Threat Superman
Though the Aggies' and Gamecocks' seasons have gone in two different directions since preseason predictions, there is no doubt of the talent that Sellers presents, nor is there any doubt about what he can do when left unchecked.
In Monday's press conference, Elko commented on Sellers, saying, "I see the same big, physical, athletic kid that ran all over us and threw all over us last year... Our kids better see the same kid, because he absolutely lit us up last year."
And right Elko was, as Sellers was the ultimate dual threat in the Gamecocks' 44-20 victory over the Aggies last year in Columbia, South Carolina. As a redshirt freshman, he was able to rack up over 200 yards through the air while adding 106 yards on the ground against A&M, sending it down a spiral that derailed a promising season.
But things are different in Aggieland this year, or so it seems. The moments have yet to be too big for the Maroon and White, and it seems like they are getting better and better as more games are being played.
Even so, Sellers poses a Texas-sized threat in a South Carolina born and raised build. Weighing in at 240 pounds and measuring at six-foot-three, he was able to extend plays with his legs while also having a cannon of an arm.
A home-run threat such as him could easily play spoiler to the Aggies' perfect season, but that's not to say that A&M won't have what it takes to contain him. With one of the SEC's most prolific pass rushes, the South Carolina offensive line will be hard-pressed to keep Sellers protected when he's dropped back.