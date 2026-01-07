Mike Elko Named Finalist For Prestigious Honor After Historic Season

Texas A&M's second season with head coach Mike Elko was much more memorable than that of his first year with the team, culminating in the team's first College Football Playoff appearance after an incredible 11-2 season.

And now, despite the early departure from said Playoff, Elko could finally be receiving the national recognition he deserves for his efforts during his first two years with the Aggies.

Wednesday afternoon, Elko was announced as a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, given to the college football head coach that exemplifies leadership, dedication, and excellence, much like that of its namesake.

Elko Named Coach of the Year Finalist

Elko was named a finalist alongside Curt Cignetti of Indiana, Bob Chesney of James Madison, Mario Cristobal of Miami (FL), Tony Elliott of Virginia, Dan Lanning of Oregon, Clark Lea of Vanderbilt, and Joey McGuire of Texas Tech, all of whom either made the College Football Playoff or were heavily included in discussions for the 12-team field.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The award is given by the American Heart Association and is named after legendary college football head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, who is most well-known for his tenure as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1958 to 1982 while also coaching Texas A&M for the four years leading up to his job in Tuscaloosa from 1954 to 1957.

With the Tide, Bryant won six national championships (tied with Nick Saban for the program record) and 13 conference championships and according to the award's official website, it recognizes "the masters of coaching and allows them to take their deserved palce in history beside other legends like Bear Bryant."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is the most recent winner of the award after leading the Irish to the national championship game last year against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Elko's second year in College Station may not have resulted in a national championship, but it surely restored the faith of not just the 12th Man or the football team themselves, but the entire metroplex of Bryan-College Station.

Starting the season hot with an 11-game winning streak and a lengthy reign as No. 3 in the AP Top 25 for a majority of the year, the Aggies showed that they were able to hold their own in a season that was highlighted by a massive road win against Notre Dame and the team's biggest comeback ever against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

All of this while Elko made an effort to literally change the mindset of the student body and make "Battered Aggie Syndrome" a thing of the past.

He may have to wait at least another year before it truly leaves the minds of fans, but the foundation has truly been built thanks to Elko's leadership.

The winner of the award will be announced on Wednesday, January 21 from Houston, TX.